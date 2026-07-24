Heavy rainfall has caused severe flooding across Gujarat, with the Valsad district being the worst hit, receiving a historic 1,100 mm of rain. A viral video from Vapi shows cars completely submerged in a flooded parking lot. Authorities have evacuated thousands from low-lying areas as the IMD issues a red alert for south Gujarat.

Gujarat had heavy rainfall in a number of areas, with the southern district of Valsad suffering the worst. Thousands of residents were forced to relocate from the impacted areas to safer locations after the Umbergaon area in Valsad experienced a historic 1,100 mm of rainfall in only 16 hours until Thursday morning.

A video from Valsad's Vapi shows many automobiles immersed in water as ongoing rains caused flooding and waterlogging in a number of low-lying regions.

The video, which was taken from above, shows a building's parking lot entirely submerged, with the water level nearing the windows. It is also visible that the land outside the parking lot is inundated.

According to statistics from the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC), the Valsad area was hit the most by the recent severe rains. Apart from Umbergaon, numerous other talukas in Valsad received more than 600 mm of rain during this period.

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Rivers including as Auranga, Par, and Daman Ganga flooded, resulting in widespread flooding in Valsad. According to officials, around 2,200 people who live in low-lying regions of Surat have been evacuated to safer locations as a result of the floods.

Valsad, Navsari, Dangs, Surat, and Tapi in south Gujarat are expected to have extremely heavy rainfall on Thursday and Friday, according to a red alert issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). This has prompted the local authorities to be vigilant.

According to authorities who spoke to PTI, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has dispatched a number of ministers to the impacted regions to assist the local government in rescue and relief efforts.