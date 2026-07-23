A road rage incident in Gurugram escalated into a violent street brawl between a car driver and a motorcyclist following an alleged collision. A viral video captures the two men trading punches and kicks in the middle of a busy road, which has prompted a police investigation into the matter.

A shocking case of road rage was reported from Gurugram after a car driver and a motorcyclist were caught on camera engaging in a violent street brawl following an alleged collision between their vehicles. The two guys traded blows, kicks, and punches in the middle of the road, disrupting traffic and drawing attention from onlookers in one of the city's affluent neighbourhoods.

Since then, a video of the incident has appeared online and is being extensively shared on social media. The video shows the altercation quickly turning from a verbal dispute to a physical altercation.

The evidence that is now available indicates that the automobile and motorbike collided before the altercation started. Before the debate escalated into violence, the motorcyclist and the driver approached each other on the road a short while later.

Stunned witnesses watched as both guys repeatedly punched and kicked each other in the widely shared video. During the brawl, one of the guys is seen attacking the other with a helmet, adding to the intensity of the battle.

Watch Viral Video

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The fight continued in the middle of the busy road, generating commotion and temporarily disrupting traffic flow. Following the video's viral spread on social media, Gurugram Police investigated the incident. Officials were studying viral footage and other relevant data to determine the sequence of events and identify individuals responsible. Police were also investigating the circumstances behind the alleged crash and following attack.

It remained unclear whether either of the men sustained injuries or if any formal complaint had been filed at the time the video surfaced.

Further details are awaited as the investigation progresses.