The Delhi High Court will urgently hear a PIL challenging the government's internet shutdown at Jantar Mantar amid student protests. The plea calls the suspension arbitrary and a violation of rights, seeking judicial review of the directive.

The Delhi High Court on Friday agreed to urgently hear a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) challenging the government's decision to suspend internet services in and around Jantar Mantar amid the ongoing student protests in the national capital.

The matter was mentioned before a Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia. Appearing for the petitioner, counsel submitted that the government had ordered an internet shutdown around Jantar Mantar and sought an urgent hearing, requesting that the PIL be listed at 2:30 PM on Friday. Accepting the request, the Bench agreed to hear the matter at 2:30 PM.

PIL Challenges 'Arbitrary' Restrictions

Senior Advocate Colin Gonsalves is expected to appear on behalf of the petitioner. The PIL challenges the decision directing telecom service providers to suspend mobile internet services in areas surrounding Jantar Mantar, contending that the restrictions are arbitrary, disproportionate and violative of fundamental rights. The petition seeks judicial scrutiny of the internet shutdown and appropriate reliefs.

Protests and Security Measures

The plea comes amid heightened security arrangements in central Delhi as protests demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan continued. On Thursday, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs directed telecom service providers to suspend mobile internet services within a 1.5-kilometre radius of Jantar Mantar from 4 PM to midnight.

Widespread Impact of Shutdown

The suspension reportedly affected areas beyond the protest site, with mobile data services also disrupted up to the Mandi House Metro station, nearly two kilometres away. Commercial activity in Connaught Place was also curtailed. Shops, offices and restaurants were asked to close by 6:30 PM following an advisory issued by the New Delhi Traders Association (NDTA).

The association said the advisory was issued pursuant to telephonic instructions from the Chairperson and Vice-Chairperson of the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), citing the prevailing situation arising out of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP)-led protest. Establishments were requested to comply to avoid any untoward incident or damage to property. (ANI)