Vijay's Bigil is all set to break Ajith Kumar's Viswasam from the pre-sales business alone in the USA, read details

The wait is over. Vijay's much-hyped Tamil movie Bigil is all set to release on Dhanteras, October 25. Not just India, the whole world is going gaga over Vijay's latest offering. The movie has got a mindblowing response from the moviegoers in the US.

Vijay's Bigil will premiere in about 150 locations in 250+ screens on Thursday, October 24, 6:30 pm EST. According to reports, Bigil will be one of the big hits that North America has ever seen.

The advance tickets from the pre-sales of the premieres have crossed $200,000-mark (Rs 14,075296). The film trade analytics have predicted the total collection to be around $350,000-400,000. For now, Bigil has collected $215,434 from 120 locations in the US.

Therefore, Bigil will become the second-highest premiere grosser after Rajinikanth's Petta, which minted $562,057 in 2019. And this will also become the biggest premiere grosser in Vijay's career, beating Mersal ($343,086).

Vijay Beats Ajith Kumar:

Vijay's Bigil is expected to shatter the lifetime collection of Ajith's Viswasam. Yes, you read it right. Sorry, Ajith fans, but it is a fact.

Viswasam minted $273,519 in the US, from the sales of premieres alone. Prime Media, which distributes the movie in the US, tweeted."Sorry #Whistle fans. Telugu version of the movie is not opening in USA this week. We will provide more updates about Telugu version soon, [sic]"

About Bigil:

The film, directed by Atlee, is described to be a “sports action thriller”. Bigil is Vijay’s third collaboration with Atlee. The first two movies were Theri and Mersal.

Vijay will be seen in two roles, as that of a father and son. While the father Vijay is touted to be a local gangster from North Chennai, the son Vijay is tipped to be the coach of the women's football team.

The movie also has Nayanthara in the lead. Jackie Shroff, Kathir, Vivek, Daniel Balaji, Varsha Bollamma and Anandraj are the other actors in the movie.