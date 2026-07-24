Disha Sharma, a flight attendant from Hyderabad, told her parents she was stepping out. Instead, she boarded a flight to Delhi alone, to join the ongoing protest at Jantar Mantar over the alleged NEET paper leak.

Disha Sharma, a flight attendant from Hyderabad, told her parents she was stepping out. Instead, she boarded a flight to Delhi alone, to join the ongoing protest at Jantar Mantar over the alleged NEET paper leak. Carrying a bag filled with medicines and essential supplies for fellow protesters, and relying on crowdfunded contributions to finance her journey, Disha set off despite the uncertainty. Her story went viral online, eventually prompting filmmaker Vinod Kapri to offer her a place to stay.

In a video shared on Instagram before boarding her flight, Disha candidly admitted she was nervous about travelling alone.

"Hi guys, I just told my parents I am going out. I am taking a flight from Hyderabad to Delhi and I am damn scared," she said.

In the caption accompanying the video, Disha revealed that her trip had been funded through crowdfunding. She also shared that she had gathered medicines and other necessities to distribute among students participating in the demonstrations at Jantar Mantar.

The post soon caught the attention of filmmaker Vinod Kapri, who responded with a heartfelt message, offering support and shelter.

"Treat my home in Delhi (Noida) as your home. If you need anything at all, just DM me here on X, or on Instagram, Facebook, or Messenger. It will be an honour to look after you as a father," Kapri wrote.

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He further added, "I have a special affection for Hyderabad because I was born there. But, nevertheless, my home is open to every student who has come to Delhi with hope and conviction. Stay safe. God bless you."

Since reaching the national capital, Disha has continued sharing updates from the protest site. In one of her latest videos, she revealed that she spent the night at Jantar Mantar alongside fellow demonstrators and planned to return home after participating in the protest.

NEET protests

The demonstration at Jantar Mantar has entered another day, with students from across the country continuing to gather and demand action over the alleged NEET paper leak. Videos from the protest site have been widely shared on social media, drawing significant public attention and support.

The satirical movement, founded by Abhijeet Dipke, has been demanding accountability over the alleged examination irregularities. The agitation, which began on June 20, is calling for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the alleged irregularities in competitive examinations.

During the July 20 march, Delhi Police used baton charges and tear gas shells to stop protesters from marching towards Parliament. While the CJP alleged that excessive force was used during the police action, Delhi Police maintained that intervention became necessary after demonstrators attempted to breach security arrangements.