Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned until 12 PM amid loud protests by Opposition MPs over the NEET-UG paper leak. Speaker Om Birla's appeals for cooperation were ignored as members demanded a discussion and the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan.

Lok Sabha Adjourned Amid Protests

Proceedings in the Lok Sabha were derailed shortly after opening on Friday as Opposition members disrupted the House with loud protests. Speaker Om Birla appealed to the MPs to cooperate during Question Hour, urging them not to "create an impasse," before adjourning the House until 12 PM amid the commotion.

As Opposition MPs entered the Well raising slogans over the NEET-UG paper leak issue, Birla continued to urge them to support the discussions and that they will be allowed to address their issues. "I request that you cooperate during the Question Hour. Whatever issue you want to discuss, you will be permitted to discuss that. I said that yesterday as well. Don't create an impasse in the House." When the sloganeering continued unabated, the Speaker adjourned the House, saying, "If you don't want the proceedings to go further, then the House is adjourned till 12 pm."

Ongoing Disruptions Over NEET-UG Issue

This adjournment continues the pattern that has marked this week of the Monsoon Session, with proceedings in both Houses repeatedly disrupted as the Opposition presses for a discussion on the NEET-UG paper leak, police action against student protesters, and the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

It comes on the heels of INDIA bloc MPs staging a demonstration at Parliament's Makar Dwar earlier in the day, where lawmakers held up placards and banners demanding Pradhan's resignation.

Demands, Accusations and Government Response

The Opposition is demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, while the NDA has accused them of deliberately blocking a debate on the issue.

PM Modi has also asserted that "strict" action would be taken against those involved in paper leaks and announced that the Union Cabinet would consider a draft Bill proposing Fast-Track Courts and stringent punishment for offenders.

Kharge Demands PM Speak in Parliament

Ahead of the proceedings, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's video message regarding assurances to students amid ongoing exam-related protests, demanding that the Prime Minister address the issue on the floor of the Parliament.

The Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha questioned the Prime Minister's choice to release a video statement instead of engaging in a formal discussion in the House. "He should speak in the Parliament; only then we will understand his authentic words. When he comes, let him give a statement. Instead of speaking at 12 midnight, if he comes to the Parliament during the day and says what he wants to say, then we will see," Kharge said.