The Nagaland State Lottery Dear Spark Wednesday draw for June 3, 2026, has been announced, attracting thousands of participants nationwide. With a bumper prize of Rs 1 crore, the results have generated excitement, as players eagerly check their tickets across multiple prize categories.

The Nagaland State Lottery Dear Spark Wednesday weekly draw for June 3, 2026, has been officially declared, drawing attention from thousands of participants across the country. The weekly lottery, known for its attractive rewards, featured a bumper first prize of Rs 1 crore, creating high anticipation among ticket holders.



Nagaland State Lottery (03-06-2026, 8 PM): Dear Dream Wednesday Result Out, First Prize ₹1 Crore Winner Declared

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As per the official results, ticket number 48D 65694 has secured the coveted first prize of ₹1 crore. The draw witnessed significant participation, with hopeful players eagerly checking their tickets for a chance to win life-changing prize money.



Nagaland State Lottery (03-06-2026, 6 PM): Dear Regal Wednesday Result Out, First Prize ₹1 Crore Winner Announced

In addition to the top prize, multiple winners have emerged across various categories, including the second, third, fourth, and fifth prize tiers. The results quickly gained traction online, with many users searching for the complete list of winning numbers and prize details.

Winning Numbers:

1st Prize (Rs 1 Crore): 48D 65694

Consolation Prize – (Rs 1,000): 65694 (Remaining series of 1st prize number)

2nd Prize – (Rs 10,000): 03638, 33184, 49656, 49667, 50228, 53483, 57777, 71625, 79948, 82279

3rd Prize – (Rs 500): 0554, 1432, 1861, 2060, 2148, 2797, 6262, 6266, 6398, 6648

4th Prize – (Rs 250): 0083, 1049, 2928, 3777, 5274, 6343, 6979, 7225, 7307, 8466

5th Prize – (Rs 120): 0064, 0098, 0167, 0223, 0327, 0411, 0499, 0555, 0779, 0965, 1177, 1368, 1400, 1486, 1499, 1587, 1588, 1611, 1716, 1719, 1788, 1842, 1859, 1911, 1946, 1966, 1980, 2121, 2132, 2166, 2254, 2314, 2426, 2814, 2859, 2861, 2915, 3218, 3240, 3358, 3446, 3469, 3719, 3775, 3781, 3914, 4141, 4250, 4260, 4297, 4426, 4687, 4857, 5062, 5102, 5466, 5534, 5576, 5712, 5850, 6126, 6309, 6455, 6673, 6724, 6837, 6872, 6903, 7032, 7160, 7281, 7339, 7412, 7419, 7511, 7614, 7713, 7809, 8201, 8209, 8301, 8322, 8352, 8386, 8476, 8539, 8557, 8616, 8626, 8719, 8753, 8932, 8989, 9075, 9165, 9394, 9522, 9535, 9611, 9749

The results are based on the officially released Dear Spark Wednesday weekly lottery sheet dated June 3, 2026.

Lottery authorities have advised winners to thoroughly verify their ticket numbers with official publications before initiating the claim process. To claim their prize, winners must submit the original ticket along with valid identity proof and other required documents within the stipulated time frame.

The Dear Lottery series continues to remain popular due to its frequent draws and appealing prize structure, attracting a wide base of participants hoping to strike it lucky.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. Please verify all results with official sources. The publication does not promote or encourage gambling. Play responsibly.