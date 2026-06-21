The 12th International Day of Yoga is being celebrated worldwide with the theme 'Yoga for Healthy Ageing'. PM Narendra Modi is leading the main event in Kolkata, while other celebrations are taking place across India, highlighting yoga's health benefits.

The 12th edition of the International Day of Yoga is being observed across the country and around the world on Sunday under the theme 'Yoga for Healthy Ageing', highlighting the role of yoga in promoting healthy and active living across all stages of life.

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This year's theme, 'Yoga for Healthy Ageing', reflects the growing global emphasis on healthy and active living across the lifespan. As populations age and non-communicable diseases and lifestyle-related health concerns rise globally, the emphasis is shifting from simply adding years to life to enhancing health span, quality of life and overall well-being.

Main Celebration in Kolkata

The main national celebration is being held in Kolkata, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is participating in the International Day of Yoga programme at Red Road. Preparations were underway at several locations in the city, including Millennium Park and Prinsep Ghat, ahead of the event.

Nationwide Celebrations and Tributes

Sand Art Tribute in Odisha

Marking the occasion, renowned international sand artist Manas Kumar Sahoo created a special sand animation at his studio in Odisha's Puri to celebrate International Day of Yoga 2026. The artwork, completed in approximately 30 minutes, highlighted this year's theme, "Yoga for Healthy Ageing."

The sand animation underscored the importance of yoga in maintaining physical fitness, mental well-being and an active lifestyle throughout life.

It also featured a depiction of Prime Minister Narendra Modi practising yoga, symbolising the global movement towards embracing yoga as a way of life and promoting health and wellness for all generations. Through this creative presentation, Manas Kumar Sahoo conveyed a powerful message encouraging people to adopt yoga in their daily lives for a healthier, happier, and more balanced future.

Baba Ramdev Leads Session in Andhra Pradesh

Further celebrating the day on Sunday, Yog Guru Baba Ramdev also practised Yoga at the International Day of Yoga 2026 event organised under the theme, 'Yoga For Healthy Ageing,' at the Indira Gandhi Stadium in Labbipet, Andhra Pradesh.

Yoga Session at Deendayal Port

Deendayal Port Authority in Kandla, Gujarat, also organised a special yoga session led by Yog Sadhak, bringing together employees and enthusiasts in a shared spirit of health, harmony and holistic well-being.

Leaders Urge Adoption of Yoga

Meanwhile, in Madhya Pradesh, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Saturday extended greetings on the occasion and urged people to adopt yoga as a way of life. "Congratulations to the people of the state and the country on International Yoga Day. Through this, we keep our lives happy, joyful and healthy. In today's era, the importance of yoga is not hidden from anyone. Let us all adopt yoga and stay healthy," Yadav told reporters.

All India Muslim Jamaat National President Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi Barelvi also appealed to people, particularly Muslims, to practise yoga, describing it as beneficial for health.

History of International Day of Yoga

India and Yoga share a bond that spans millennia. Rooted in India's ancient traditions, Yoga has evolved from a spiritual and philosophical practice into a global movement for physical, mental, and emotional well-being.

Recognising its universal appeal and benefits, the United Nations proclaimed 21 June as the International Day of Yoga in 2014. The proposal, introduced by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi at the 69th session of the UN, was supported by 175 member states. The first observance was held on 21st June 2015. This landmark recognition acknowledged India's contribution to global wellness. It also carried yoga's journey to a new stage, transforming it into a worldwide celebration across continents. (ANI)