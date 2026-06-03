The Nagaland State Lottery Dear Regal 6 PM draw for June 3, 2026, has been declared, attracting participants nationwide. Ticket number 48D 65694 won the ₹1 crore jackpot. Multiple winners emerged across other prize tiers, with results gaining rapid online attention among hopeful players.

The results of the Nagaland State Lottery Dear Regal 6 PM draw for June 3, 2026, have been officially announced, drawing widespread attention from participants across the country. Known for its attractive prize pool, the weekly lottery offered a bumper first prize of ₹1 crore, building strong anticipation among ticket holders.



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According to the declared results, ticket number 83C 58622 has won the first prize of ₹1 crore. The draw saw enthusiastic participation, with thousands of hopeful players checking their numbers for a chance at a life-changing win.



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Apart from the jackpot winner, several participants secured prizes across different categories, including second, third, fourth, and fifth prize tiers. The results quickly gained momentum online, with many users searching for the complete list of winning numbers.

Winning Numbers:

1st Prize (₹1 Crore): 83C 58622

Consolation Prize (₹1,000): 58622 (for remaining series of the 1st prize number)

2nd Prize (₹10,000): 00053, 03543, 05608, 07300, 14889, 44215, 74149, 80424, 83857, 88193

3rd Prize (₹500): 0665, 0950, 2603, 3366, 5635, 7773, 7963, 8854, 8904, 9642

4th Prize (₹250): 0825, 1191, 2113, 4030, 4175, 5033, 5273, 6062, 6431, 8646

5th Prize (₹120): 0132, 0190, 0236, 0253, 0324, 0361, 0363, 0473, 0730, 0944, 0989, 1139, 1169, 1315, 1339, 1718, 1744, 1757, 1766, 1814, 1832, 1885, 1973, 2176, 2326, 2337, 2433, 2558, 2563, 2667, 2749, 2925, 3087, 3156, 3275, 3385, 3437, 3503, 3540, 3810, 3856, 3874, 4252, 4403, 4460, 4497, 4527, 4613, 4664, 4709, 4736, 4765, 5030, 5039, 5178, 5629, 5638, 5643, 5661, 5677, 5736, 5865, 5915, 6029, 6156, 6235, 6239, 6321, 6523, 6529, 6582, 6770, 7387, 7573, 7652, 7693, 7766, 7767, 7925, 7978, 8199, 8402, 8445, 8548, 8596, 8657, 8893, 8898, 8944, 9142, 9306, 9331, 9373, 9408, 9526, 9536, 9543, 9785, 9809, 9948

Winners are advised to carefully verify their ticket numbers with official sources before proceeding with the claim process. To collect their prize, they must submit the original ticket along with valid identification and required documents within the specified time period.

The Dear Lottery series continues to attract a large number of participants due to its frequent draws and appealing prize structure, offering players multiple chances to win.

Disclaimer: This content is for informational purposes only. Readers are advised to cross-check results with official sources. The publication does not promote gambling. Please play responsibly.