The Nagaland State Lottery Dear Dream Wednesday 8 PM draw for June 3, 2026, has been declared. Ticket number 68E 54283 won the ₹1 crore first prize. The draw saw massive participation, with winners announced across multiple prize categories, attracting wide attention nationwide.

The results of the Nagaland State Lottery Dear Dream Wednesday 8 PM draw for June 3, 2026 have been officially released, drawing strong attention from lottery participants across the country. The weekly draw, known for its high-value rewards, once again offered a top prize of ₹1 crore, generating excitement among ticket holders.

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As per the officially declared results, ticket number 68E 54283 has secured the first prize of ₹1 crore. The announcement led to a surge of interest as participants rushed to verify their numbers, hoping to discover a win.

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The draw witnessed wide participation, with thousands of players trying their luck in one of the most popular lottery series. Alongside the jackpot winner, multiple participants have also won prizes across various categories, including second, third, fourth, and fifth prize tiers.



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Winning Numbers – Dear Dream Wednesday 8 PM (03-06-2026)

1st Prize (₹1 Crore): 68E 54283

Consolation Prize (₹1,000): 54283 (Remaining series of 1st prize number)

2nd Prize (₹10,000): 02664, 26854, 31515, 32078, 35169, 41751, 51307, 84726, 92262, 93827

3rd Prize (₹500): 0240, 0497, 1822, 2380, 2996, 4818, 5681, 6500, 7719, 9261

4th Prize (₹250): 1600, 1903, 1923, 2143, 2700, 4286, 4954, 5493, 6543, 8070

5th Prize (₹120): 0023, 0053, 0152, 0526, 0737, 0775, 0877, 0922, 0927, 1155, 1222, 1235, 1289, 1604, 1666, 1694, 1970, 2008, 2038, 2059, 2067, 2069, 2110, 2195, 2251, 2391, 2590, 2627, 2730, 2888, 2902, 2976, 2979, 3019, 3071, 3093, 3136, 3382, 3428, 3460, 3584, 3896, 3974, 3983, 4071, 4097, 4117, 4198, 4332, 4430, 4433, 4456, 4515, 4684, 4741, 4858, 4863, 4941, 4971, 5018, 5143, 5262, 5351, 5395, 5582, 5586, 5768, 5853, 6258, 6616, 6701, 6894, 6895, 6920, 7410, 7477, 7582, 7596, 7753, 7979, 8255, 8305, 8318, 8567, 8666, 8710, 8890, 8919, 9275, 9377, 9476, 9479, 9528, 9555, 9597, 9666, 9708, 9759, 9909, 9962

Officials have advised all winners to carefully cross-check their ticket numbers with authentic lottery records before initiating the claim process. Prize claims must be submitted within the stipulated time frame along with the original ticket and valid identity proof.

The Dear Dream lottery series continues to remain highly popular due to its frequent draws and attractive prize structure, offering participants regular opportunities to win substantial rewards.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. Readers should verify results through official sources. The publication does not encourage or promote gambling. Please play responsibly.