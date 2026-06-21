After experiencing spells of rain on Friday followed by humid and uncomfortable conditions, South Bengal is set to witness another round of wet weather on Sunday. According to the weather department, thundercloud activity over Jharkhand is likely to trigger rain and thunderstorms across several districts in the western parts of the state.

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A red alert has been issued for Purulia, Bankura, Paschim Bardhaman and Birbhum, where heavy rainfall, thunderstorms and lightning are expected. Residents have been advised to stay indoors during lightning activity and avoid open fields, water bodies and isolated trees.

Meanwhile, an orange alert remains in place for Purba Bardhaman, Hooghly, Jhargram and Paschim Medinipur, where strong storms accompanied by rain are likely throughout the day.