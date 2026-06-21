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Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: IMD Issues Red and Orange Alerts as Storms and Rain Lash Multiple Districts
Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: International Yoga Day in West Bengal is expected to witness a mix of cloudy skies, scattered rainfall, gusty winds. Several districts have been placed under weather alerts
South Bengal on Alert as Thunderstorms and Rain Return
After experiencing spells of rain on Friday followed by humid and uncomfortable conditions, South Bengal is set to witness another round of wet weather on Sunday. According to the weather department, thundercloud activity over Jharkhand is likely to trigger rain and thunderstorms across several districts in the western parts of the state.
ALSO READ: Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Temperatures Drop Sharply as Rain Likely Across Bengal Today
A red alert has been issued for Purulia, Bankura, Paschim Bardhaman and Birbhum, where heavy rainfall, thunderstorms and lightning are expected. Residents have been advised to stay indoors during lightning activity and avoid open fields, water bodies and isolated trees.
Meanwhile, an orange alert remains in place for Purba Bardhaman, Hooghly, Jhargram and Paschim Medinipur, where strong storms accompanied by rain are likely throughout the day.
Kolkata and Nearby Districts May Witness Strong Winds
Kolkata is also likely to receive scattered rainfall along with gusty winds during the day. While weather conditions are not expected to severely impact Yoga Day celebrations in the morning, residents have been urged to remain cautious during periods of thunderstorm activity.
Neighbouring districts including North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, Nadia, Hooghly and Howrah are also expected to experience thunderstorms accompanied by rain. Wind speeds may reach 40 to 50 kmph in some areas, increasing the possibility of localised disruptions and lightning-related risks.
Heavy to Very Heavy Rain Continues in North Bengal
North Bengal has been battling persistent rainfall over the past several days, leading to landslides and infrastructure damage in some regions. The wet spell is expected to continue on Sunday, with heavy rainfall forecast for Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar.
The weather department has also warned of very heavy rain in Darjeeling and Kalimpong, where the risk of weather-related disruptions remains high. However, there is some relief in sight. Meteorologists expect rainfall intensity across North Bengal to gradually decrease after Sunday, bringing more stable weather conditions over the coming days.
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