Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini hailed the new Hydrogen Train as a journey from 'Sankalp Se Siddhi' towards a Viksit Bharat. He said it symbolises India's new thinking, green energy focus, and self-reliance under PM Modi's leadership.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has said the Hydrogen Train, to be flagged off on July 17 in the state, is an example of the journey from 'Sankalp Se Siddhi'. He said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the resolve of building a Viksit Bharat (Developed India) is steadily progressing towards realization through modern technology, green energy, and an Atmanirbhar Bharat.

A Symbol of a Developed India

The Chief Minister said that the Hydrogen Train, which will be flagged off by PM Modi on July 17, is not merely a new mode of transportation but also a symbol of India's new thinking, advanced technology, and indigenous capabilities. This project demonstrates that when the resolve is strong, success is inevitable.

The initiative, which promotes green energy, will open new avenues for environmental protection, energy self-reliance, and economic prosperity. He said India is rapidly moving towards a modern, clean, and self-reliant transportation system. The Hydrogen Train project is a reflection of this vision and will emerge as a new identity of a developed India.

Pride for Haryana

Saini said that this important project, associated with Jind, is a matter of pride for Haryana. It will provide the state with a new identity in the field of advanced railway technology and play a significant role in realizing the goal of a Viksit Haryana contributing to a Viksit Bharat. Besides providing the benefits of modern rail technology, the project will also accelerate development, generate employment opportunities, and boost industrial activities in Jind and the surrounding areas.

From 'Sankalp Se Siddhi' to Viksit Bharat

The Chief Minister said that the Haryana Government is committed to translating Prime Minister's vision of a Viksit Bharat into reality. The Hydrogen Train is proof that India is no longer merely a consumer of future technologies but is emerging as a leading nation in adopting, developing, and advancing them, he said, according to a release .

He said that this journey from Sankalp Se Siddhi will become the hallmark of a Viksit Bharat, where innovation, green energy, self-reliance, and indigenous capabilities will form the strong foundation of the nation's progress. (ANI)