Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla called the Rajasthan Assembly his 'first school' of legislative values at its 75th-anniversary conclave. He said the experience gained there guides him and urged young legislators to learn from senior members.

Birla's Legislative Journey and Reflections

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Wednesday said the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly had shaped his understanding of parliamentary traditions and legislative values. Birla was addressing the inaugural session of the 'Legislative Pride Journey - Conclave of Present and Former Legislators' held to mark the 75 years of the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly in Jaipur. Recalling the beginning of his legislative journey, Birla said the experience he gained as a member of the Rajasthan Assembly continues to guide him in his present role as Lok Sabha Speaker. "The knowledge and understanding I gained from sitting in the Legislative Assembly for 11 consecutive years are benefiting me today in my role as the Lok Sabha Speaker," Birla said. He said his legislative journey began after he was elected to the Assembly in 2003 and recalled learning by observing senior leaders while sitting in the last row of the House. Birla said Rajasthan has always maintained a tradition of discussion, dialogue, agreement, disagreement and deliberation. Calling the Assembly, the "first school" that gave him new values in life, he said the legislative values acquired there continue to guide him. "The Rajasthan Legislative Assembly is the first school of my legislative life. The Legislative Assembly is not merely a forum for debate, but also a school for learning," Birla said. The conclave was organised to commemorate the glorious 75-year journey of the state Assembly, described as a symbol of democratic traditions, legislative practices, and the rich legacy of public representation. Birla called the Rajasthan Assembly his "initial school of legislative ethos." Highlighting Rajasthan's democratic heritage, the Speaker said the state is not only the land of warriors but also "the great cradle of democratic values."

In a post on X, Birla said, "This Legislative Assembly has been my initial school of legislative ethos. Being elected continuously three times to this House, I had the invaluable opportunity to listen to the senior legislators here, to learn from them - to understand. In such a context, the historic 75 years of the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly is also a matter of immense pride for me. Rajasthan is not only the land of warriors but also the great cradle of democratic values. The democratic consciousness of Rajasthan is not just of seventy-five years, but a legacy of thousands of years. Over the past seven and a half decades, this House has strengthened democracy through numerous historic bills, visionary debates, and people-oriented decisions."

Addressed the inaugural session of the 'Legislative Pride Journey - Conclave of Present and Former Legislators' organized on the historic occasion of the glorious 75 years of the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly, a symbol of democratic traditions, legislative practices, and the rich heritage of public representation. This Legislative Assembly is my legislative... pic.twitter.com/yduXehJ7RQ — Om Birla (@ombirlakota) July 15, 2026

Advice to Young Legislators

Addressing young legislators at the conclave, he urged them to spend more time in the House and to learn from senior members. He advised them to listen to debates both before and after they speak, calling it key to building legislative maturity. Birla also credited the Rajasthan Assembly for producing leaders who have contributed significantly to nation-building. "The state's Legislative Assembly is the direct and most powerful medium to know the difficulties of the entire province. By learning about the problems of common people's lives from here, we can pave the way for solutions. Stay in the House for as much time as possible, listen to other members not only after speaking but also before. Rajasthan's great legislature has given the country great leaders and played an important role in the nation's progress. I am fully confident that even in the future, the traditions of this House and its legislative practices - policies will remain at the forefront in upholding the nation's prestige and strengthening democracy," Birla added.

CM Sharma on Assembly's Democratic Consciousness

Speaking at the concluding session of the conclave, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma said the 75-year saga of the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly reflects a vibrant democratic consciousness where public interest has always been paramount. He added that by working on the resolutions of development, public welfare, and good governance, the Assembly has charted the direction of the state's progress "This 75-year saga of glory of the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly is a symbol of that vibrant consciousness of democracy, where public interest has always been paramount in every decision, and every tradition has infused new strength into democratic values. By realizing the resolves of development, public welfare, and good governance, this House has charted the direction of the state's progress. This rich parliamentary heritage will continue to convey the message of public service and responsibility to future generations," he said on X.

Participated and shared my views in the concluding session of the 'Legislative Pride Journey: Conclave of Former and Present Members' organized to mark the completion of the glorious 75 years of the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly, in the dignified presence of the Hon'ble Vice President Shri C. P. Radhakrishnan ji. This 75th... pic.twitter.com/8sBts3KHQ2 — Bhajanlal Sharma (@BhajanlalBjp) July 15, 2026

The concluding session was attended by Vice President C. P. Radhakrishnan, Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagade, Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria, Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani, Leader of Opposition Tika Ram Jully, and several present and former legislators. (ANI)