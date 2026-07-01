Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami attended the 'Jan-Jan Ke Dwar' programme in Chamoli, ensuring on-spot resolution of public grievances and distributing aid to 4,632 beneficiaries under various government welfare schemes.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday distributed assistance materials, approval letters, and financial aid to beneficiaries of various government welfare schemes, ensuring that the benefits of government initiatives reached eligible citizens directly. He attended the 'Jan-Jan Ki Sarkar, Jan-Jan Ke Dwar' programme under the 'Seva, Good Governance and Dedication' (Seva, Sushasan Evam Samarpan) Fortnight at the Police Ground in Gopeshwar Dhami heard public grievances and ensured on-the-spot resolution of several cases during the programme, a release said.

Public Grievance Redressal Camp Success

A total of 7,472 people participated in the public service camp. Out of 1,737 applications received by various departments, all were processed during the camp itself. Additionally, 203 public grievances were registered, of which 172 were resolved on the spot, while the remaining complaints were forwarded to the concerned departments with directions for early disposal. Through the camp, 4,632 beneficiaries received assistance under various government schemes.

On-the-Spot Solutions for Citizens

During the interaction, Sarita Devi from Khaltara village in Nandanagar block informed the Chief Minister that although their region produces a large quantity of barnyard millet (Jhangora), farmers do not receive fair prices due to the lack of threshing and processing facilities. Acting immediately on her request, the Chief Minister directed Agriculture Department officials to provide her with a Jhangora threshing and processing machine, which was handed over at the department's stall at the camp venue.

Neeraj Bhatt from Rauli Gwad village in Dasholi block requested the timely supply of lily flower bulbs by August for floriculture. The Chief Minister directed the concerned officials to ensure the supply within one month.

Similarly, Gulshan Singh Rana from Badagaon village in Jyotirmath block sought assistance for establishing a poultry farm. The Chief Minister approved his proposal under the National Livestock Mission and directed officials to provide the necessary support.

Likewise, Jaideep Singh from Kaujpothni village in Dasholi block complained that his contractor registration application for road and culvert construction works with the Public Works Department had been pending for four days. The Chief Minister instructed the Executive Engineer to complete all formalities and approve the registration on the same day.

Devendra Singh from Nauli village in Pokhari block requested apple saplings and anti-hail nets under the Apple Mission to protect orchards from hailstorms. The Chief Minister directed the District Horticulture Officer to provide him with maximum benefits available under departmental schemes, including subsidies.

The Chief Minister said that the government's objective is to ensure the prompt and effective resolution of public grievances. Through the 'Jan-Jan Ki Sarkar, Jan-Jan Ke Dwar' campaign, the government is reaching people directly, resolving issues at their doorstep, and strengthening transparency, accountability, and public trust in governance.

Distribution of Aid and Support

On the occasion, the Chief Minister also distributed assistance materials and financial aid under various government schemes.

Women Empowerment and Social Welfare

The Women Empowerment and Child Development Department provided Chief Minister Mahalakshmi Kits to six beneficiaries, while the Social Welfare Department distributed Scheduled Caste daughters' marriage assistance to three beneficiaries.

Agriculture and Cooperation Departments

The Agriculture Department provided a Farm Machinery Bank to the Tilak Self-Help Group of Kundi village, a Jhangora processing machine to one beneficiary, brush/grass cutters to two beneficiaries, and chain-link fencing to Bairagana village. The Chief Minister also honoured Roopkund Fed Farmers Producer Company Limited, Hatkalyani (Dewal) and Unnati Autonomous Cooperative FPO, Padergaon (Nandanagar) for achieving an annual turnover of Rs 1 crore through outstanding agricultural performance. Under the Cooperation Department, four beneficiaries received loan cheques at zero per cent interest under the Deendayal Upadhyay Cooperative Farmer Welfare Scheme.

Animal Husbandry and Horticulture

The Animal Husbandry Department distributed fodder seeds to two beneficiaries. Under the Horticulture Department, one beneficiary received Rs 4 lakh under the NABARD Polyhouse Scheme, another received Rs 2 lakh under the Prime Minister Formalisation of Micro Food Processing Enterprises (PMFME) Scheme, one beneficiary was granted Rs 2 lakh for mushroom cultivation, and another received Rs 4.20 lakh under the Kiwi Mission Scheme.

Entrepreneurship and Self-Employment

In addition, financial assistance cheques were distributed to five beneficiaries under the Chief Minister Self-Employment Scheme to encourage entrepreneurship and self-employment.

Promoting Environmental Conservation

Dhami also planted a Rudraksha sapling under the 'Har Gaon Ka Yahi Paigam: Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign as part of the Harela festival, promoting environmental conservation. He said that protecting nature is an integral part of India's cultural heritage and called upon people to plant more trees to ensure a clean, green, and sustainable environment for future generations. (ANI)