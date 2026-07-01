PM Narendra Modi is set to launch India's first hydrogen-powered train on the Jind-Sonipat route on July 17. This indigenously developed train uses fuel cell technology for zero emissions, marking a major step in sustainable transport for India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off India's first hydrogen-powered train between Jind and Sonipat on July 17, marking an important step towards the adoption of clean and sustainable mobility in the railway sector.

Designed, engineered and integrated in India, the train has been developed using indigenous technology, reflecting the country's growing capabilities in advanced railway engineering. With its introduction, India joins the select group of countries that have operational hydrogen-powered trains.

Clean and Sustainable Technology

The train is powered by hydrogen fuel cell technology, which converts hydrogen into electricity to propel the train. The process produces only water vapour as a by-product, resulting in zero carbon emissions during operation. Compared to diesel trains, the Hydrogen Train eliminates tailpipe emissions and operates with significantly less noise. Unlike conventional electric trains, these trains do not require continuous overhead electrification infrastructure, as electricity is generated onboard through hydrogen fuel cells, making them a clean and efficient solution. The use of green hydrogen also reduces dependence on electricity generated from fossil fuel-based thermal power plants, supporting India's transition to sustainable transport.

Train Specifications and Power

India's hydrogen train features a 10-coach configuration, making it among the longest hydrogen-powered passenger trains developed so far, a release said. It is powered by a 3,200 HP propulsion system, making it one of the most powerful hydrogen-powered trainsets in operation.

Other Development Projects

Prime Minister will also dedicate to the nation as well as lay the foundation stone of National Highway projects worth over Rs 12,470 crores in Haryana. PM Modi will also unveil development projects in Chandigarh and Punjab on July 17. (ANI)