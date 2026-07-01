President Droupadi Murmu inaugurated 'Saushrutam 2026' and a new MRI section at the All India Institute of Ayurveda in New Delhi. She praised Acharya Sushruta, the 'father of surgery,' and urged for harmonizing Ayurveda with modern science.

President Droupadi Murmu inaugurated 'Saushrutam 2026' at the All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA), New Delhi, today on Sushruta Jayanti. She also inaugurated the MRI section of AIIA on the occasion.

Legacy of Acharya Sushruta

Addressing the gathering, the President congratulated everyone associated with Ayurveda on the auspicious occasion of the birth anniversary of Acharya Sushruta, popularly recognised as the father of surgery. She said that when Acharya Sushruta pioneered the practice of surgery centuries ago, it was nothing short of a revolution for its time.

The President said that Acharya Sushruta is renowned as a pioneer of numerous complex and innovative surgical procedures. In his time, he introduced new techniques in various fields such as plastic surgery, cataract surgery, treatment of tumours and ENT surgery. The Sushruta Samhita, authored by him, has provided a new direction not only to the Indian subcontinent but to the entire world.

Harmonizing Tradition and Modernity

The President said that carrying forward the knowledge conducive to human welfare--inherent in our traditions--while harmonizing it with changing times will be beneficial for society. "Ayurveda's holistic vision of life is a boon to humanity. We should ensure that this ancient wisdom remains relevant and effective in the present day."

She stated that the Government of India has established Ayurveda and Yoga on the global stage with renewed vigour. She was happy to note that the Government is making efforts to validate the ancient tradition of surgery on all scientific benchmarks. She said that the effective use of standardized documentation, digital health integration, and modern scientific research techniques will bolster the system's widespread global acceptance.

A Call to Young Researchers

The President told young students and researchers who are embarking on their professional journeys that the future of Ayurveda lies in their hands. She advised them to advance along the path of practical research and the generation of high-quality evidence in their field, guided by curiosity, integrity, and a scientific temper.

She said that wherever appropriate, they should not hesitate to make use of new technologies. She urged them to follow the path shown by Acharya Sushruta and remain steadfast in their commitment to medical ethics and compassionate service towards patients.

Strengthening International Cooperation

The President expressed confidence that deliberations at the 'Saushrutam 2026 will produce new knowledge and further strengthen international cooperation in the field of Ayurvedic surgery. She said that such meaningful events will help enhance the contribution of Ayurveda to the holistic healthcare system.

The three-day international seminar being hosted by the All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA) will bring together eminent surgeons, academicians, and researchers from India and other countries. (ANI)