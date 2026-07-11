Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple trustee Mahant Dinendra Das said there is no decline in devotees, with numbers increasing and darshan going smoothly. Meanwhile, UP Minister Suresh Khanna slammed the Opposition over embezzlement allegations against the trust.

Devotee Numbers Increasing, Says Trustee

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple trustee Mahant Dinendra Das on Saturday said there has been no decline in the number of devotees visiting the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, asserting that darshan and aarti are continuing smoothly as per schedule. After attending the morning aarti at the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Temple, Das told ANI, "There is no decline in the number of devotees coming for darshan. In fact, the numbers are increasing. People are visiting and offering prayers to Lord Ram with faith."

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He added that there were no issues in conducting darshan and that all arrangements were in place despite the ongoing monsoon season. "Even during the rainy season, large crowds continue to visit, and all arrangements are in place," he said.

UP Minister Slams Opposition Over Embezzlement Allegations

Meanwhile, reacting sharply to allegations of embezzlement of donations meant for the Ayodhya Ram Temple, Uttar Pradesh Minister Suresh Khanna launched a scathing attack on the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Congress, alleging that the Opposition parties have "no faith" in Lord Ram. Khanna dismissed the allegations as politically motivated and recalled the firing on kar sevaks during previous governments. "They (SP and Congress) have no faith. The entire country witnessed their true character in the past when they ordered firing on 'kar sevaks'..." Khanna told reporters in Lucknow.

The minister's remarks came amid allegations by Opposition leaders over the transparency of donations collected by the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust for the construction of the Ram Temple. BJP has routinely rejected these allegations, accusing the opposition of attempting to diminish the cultural and religious significance of the Ram Temple project, which recently entered its final phase of core structure construction.

Hanuman Garhi Temple priest Mahant Raju Das also criticised the Opposition over its remarks on the alleged Ram Temple donation embezzlement. He said the present government has consistently worked for Sanatan Dharma, Hindus and Lord Ram. (ANI)