The Rouse Avenue court on Saturday extended the judicial custody of 13 accused arrested in the NEET UG Exam Paper leak case till July 24. The CBI told the court that the investigation is still underway and some more arrests are likely in the matter.

The Rouse Avenue court on Saturday extended the judicial custody of 13 accused arrested in the NEET UG Exam Paper leak case till July 24. The accused were produced from jail through video conferencing.

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CBI judge Satish Kumar extended the judicial custody of accused Shivraj Raghunath Motegaonkar, Tejas Harshad Kumar Shah, Dinesh Biwal, Vikas Biwal, Mangi Lal Biwal, Yash Yadav, Prahlad Kulkarni, Dr Manoj Shirure, Dhananjay Lokhande, Shubham Khairnar, Manisha Waghmare, Manisha Mandhare, Manisha Sanjay Hawaldar till July 24.

CBI Seeks Custody Extension

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had moved an application seeking an extension of judicial custody of the accused persons for 14 days.

Responding to a query from the court, the CBI said that the investigation is still underway and some more arrests are likely in the matter.

Details of the Alleged Scam

An FIR was registered on May 12, 2026, on the Complaint filed by a government official under sections of the BNS, Prevention of Corruption Act, offences of using unfair means in exams, etc.

It is alleged by the CBI that Mangilal Biwal contacted Shubham Khairnar to obtain the NEET question for Vikas Biwal. Question papers have been recovered from the mobile phone of Mangilal Biwal.

According to the CBI, Mangilal received the leaked NEET UG paper from Yash Yadav for a deal of Rs 10 lakh. During interrogation, Mangilal's son Vikas Biwal allegedly told investigators that he came in contact with Yash Yadav during coaching in Sikar, Rajasthan.

The CBI has further alleged that Mangilal approached Shubham Khairnar for the question paper for his son Vikas Biwal, following which a larger chain involving other accused persons was formed.

It is alleged that Shubham first shared the paper with Yash, who then passed it to Mangilal, Vikas and subsequently Dinesh Biwal.

The agency has also alleged that Mangi Lal further sold the leaked paper to several candidates for Rs 12 lakh.

Bail Pleas and Court Proceedings

The court dismissed the bail application of Manisha Waghmare on June 9.

Accused Yash Yadav was permitted to appear for the NEET UG examination, which was scheduled for June 21 and attended his sister's wedding while remaining in judicial custody.

The bail applications of Dr Manoj Shirure and Shivraj Raghunath Motegaonkar are scheduled to be heard on July 14 and July 15, respectively. (ANI)