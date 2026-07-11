A 35-year-old farmer allegedly killed six people, including a 16-year-old POCSO case victim, her mother and grandmother, before returning home and murdering his own wife and two young sons.

A horrifying murder spree unfolded in Telangana's Ranga Reddy district on Friday night after a 35-year-old farmer allegedly killed six people, including a 16-year-old POCSO case victim, her mother and grandmother, before returning home and murdering his own wife and two young sons. According to police, the accused travelled nearly six kilometres from his native village to Shabad town at around 10.45 pm, targeting the family that had filed a POCSO complaint against him in May for allegedly stalking the teenage girl.

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Police said the attacker allegedly struck first when the girl's 42-year-old mother opened the door, fatally stabbing her. He then entered the house and allegedly killed the girl's 60-year-old grandmother while she was asleep before forcing the teenager into his car.

"Surprisingly, he did not harm the girl's 20-year-old mentally challenged sister, who was also at home," a Shabad police official said.

Police said the accused then drove to a lake near his village, where he allegedly stabbed the teenager to death before abandoning her body near the lake bund.

The accused returned to his house at 11.21 pm and left just six minutes later after allegedly slitting the throats of his 31-year-old wife and their two sons, aged four years and 18 months, while they were asleep.

After the killings, the accused allegedly called his father, who lives in Shabad, confessed to the murders and fled in his car. Police rushed to the scene after being alerted and shifted all six bodies for post-mortem examination.

Officials said the accused had gone into hiding after the POCSO case was registered against him in May. He later sought anticipatory bail from a local court in Shabad in June. The court granted his plea, and police released him on a personal bond as the alleged offence carried a maximum punishment of less than seven years.

"The accused is absconding, and we have launched a manhunt to trace him. At this point, we do not know what might have triggered him to kill the girl, her family, and his own family members," Future City Commissioner Tarun Joshi said.