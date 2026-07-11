Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti, NCBC Chairperson, urged patience for the SIT probe into the Ram Temple donation case. She called misconduct at religious places a 'grave sin.' Meanwhile, the Samajwadi Party has demanded a high-level judicial investigation.

NCBC chief urges patience for SIT probe

National Commission for Backwards Classes (NCBC) Chairperson Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti on Saturday urged people to wait for the outcome of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into the alleged Ram Temple donation embezzlement case, saying that everyone should exercise patience until the investigation is completed. She also termed alleged financial misconduct at religious places a "grave sin" while commenting on the Badrinath donation row.

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Speaking to ANI, she said, "Since an SIT has been constituted and the probe is underway, everyone should exercise some patience until the results are out." On the Badrinath donation row, she said, "It is a good thing that such matters are coming to light. At least they are being exposed openly. An investigation will follow, and once the probe is complete, no one else will dare to commit such acts, regardless of the location or sector. I feel that engaging in such misconduct at religious sites is a grave sin."

Samajwadi Party demands judicial probe

Samajwadi Party MP Sanatan Pandey on Friday alleged that "the faith of India has been trifled with" and demanded an investigation into those involved in the alleged Ram temple donation embezzlement. "Those involved, regardless of the position they hold, must be investigated and face action," Pandey said.

Samajwadi Party MLA Ravidas Mehrotra also demanded a judicial probe by a Supreme Court or High Court judge into the alleged Ram Temple donation embezzlement case. He alleged that the Uttar Pradesh government was attempting to divert attention from the issue and claimed that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had no moral right to continue in office after the allegations surfaced.

"Why aren't they getting an investigation conducted by a Supreme Court or High Court judge into the theft that took place in the Ram Temple? After the theft in the Ram Temple, the Chief Minister of the state has no moral right to remain in power even for a single day," Mehrotra said. He further alleged, "The public is demanding the resignation of the state's Chief Minister. There is tremendous public outrage against the state's Chief Minister, and therefore the CM is resorting to making false statements. They are trying to divert the public from the real issues and, now that the truth about the theft has been exposed, they are making false accusations." (ANI)