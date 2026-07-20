A viral video has surfaced showing a violent altercation between transgender individuals and a passenger on a late-night Mumbai local train. This incident, along with other recent brawls, has raised significant concerns about passenger safety on the city's suburban railway network, prompting an investigation by authorities.

A late-night Mumbai local train became the centre of attention after a video showing a violent clash inside the compartment surfaced on social media. The video purports to show a transgender person and a passenger getting into a violent altercation. During the fight, two transgender people are purportedly seen attacking a passenger. The cause behind the conflict is yet to be identified.

Concerns over passenger safety and security in Mumbai's suburban train network, which sees high daily use, have been raised by the viral video. The incident has been noted by railway authorities, who are looking into what caused the altercation.

Officials are examining the video to understand the sequence of events and the cause of the confrontation.

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The incident happened only days after commuters were alarmed by two previous violent incidents on Mumbai local trains, including an assault on two young people and a another altercation between groups.

A video of a brawl onboard a local train from Churchgate to Virar had also gone viral earlier. Passengers apparently were terrified when the event happened in a packed men's section. In the video, commuters were seen fighting and kicking each other during a furious altercation. Although the precise cause of the conflict is still unknown, it was thought that congestion, space constraints, or inadvertent shoving could have been the initial cause. It was seen that other people were attempting to break up the altercation.

The frequent violent episodes among Mumbai residents have raised concerns about security protocols and how to avoid confrontations when travelling by train.