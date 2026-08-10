Australian content creator Andy Evans, known as ‘theaussiebhai’, has praised India, calling his move to the country two and a half years ago the "best decision" of his life. His video about his journey and gratitude towards India has attracted attention online.

An Australian content creator has opened up about his journey in India, saying that moving to the country two and a half years ago was the "best decision" of his life. Andy Evans, popularly known as ‘theaussiebhai’ on Instagram, shared an emotional video expressing his gratitude towards India and the experiences he has had since moving to the country.

Evans said his life has changed significantly since relocating to India. After working as an accountant for eight years, he is now a full-time content creator and said the move has helped him achieve things he had never imagined possible.

Australian Creator Shares Love For India

In the video, Evans spoke about his transition from an accounting career to content creation and said he is now living what he described as his "wildest dreams" in India.

"I moved to India two and a half years ago and I'm achieving things that I never imagined I would ever achieve in my life," Evans said.

He recalled spending eight years working behind a desk as an accountant before deciding to pursue content creation full-time.

"I was an accountant. I was sitting behind a desk for eight years as an accountant and now I'm creating content full-time," he said.

Evans also spoke about travelling across India, meeting people and experiencing the country's diverse culture.

"I'm living my wildest dreams in India, seeing beautiful things, interacting with beautiful people, all because of this beautiful, wild, crazy country that we call India," he said.

‘Theaussiebhai’ Expresses Gratitude

Evans said he feels immense gratitude towards India and expressed his desire to continue exploring the country and sharing his experiences with his online community.

"I owe so much gratitude to this country. So much gratitude is pouring from my heart for this incredible country," he said.

He added that he was looking forward to many more years of adventures and experiences in India with his followers.

"I just can't wait for many more years ahead, many more adventures ahead, many more experiences with you guys through the community. I love you guys," Evans said.

The video was shared on Instagram with the caption: “So much gratitude for this country.”

How Did Social Media React?

The video received reactions from social media users, with several people encouraging Evans to explore more parts of India.

One user commented: "Once pls visit Northeast of India.I promise you it will be a lifetime memory for you .:"

A second user commented: "I have loved and lived in India 55 years. "

A third user commented: "U are the only Aussie I have seen that loves india lol."

Evans' post has sparked conversations among users about his experiences in India and his growing connection with the country.