A viral video from Lucknow has sparked outrage online, showing a Shikanji vendor near the railway station filling a bucket with water from a public toilet. The footage captures him casually transferring this water to the container at his stall, raising serious concerns about food safety and public health.

Those who enjoy "Fresh Shikanji" might not want to see this! After a video from Lucknow surfaced, raising more concerns about India's food safety and cleanliness, the internet was once again appalled and alarmed. The video, which was purportedly taken close to the Lucknow train station, shows a Shikanji vendor drinking the water from a public lavatory at his roadside stand in a quite casual manner. In the video, the man was seen casually filling a bucket from the toilet and then putting the same water into the container at his cubicle, which was meant for his patrons.

Netizens demanded action and responsibility as the video went viral right away. Several others also pointed out that the merchant was endangering several lives. This is not the first time that something similar has occurred; sellers using improper water for cooking have frequently been reported on the internet.

“A Glass of Shikanji. But from which water? Today at Lucknow railway station I saw a scene that made me think. A shikanji seller was filling water from a public toilet. If this water is actually being used in food and drinking, it's not just carelessness, but messing with people's health. A safe thing is more important than a cheap thing,” the post read.

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Internet Reacts

“That's the only reason I always avoided railway station food and tea,” a user said. “The only path to spiritual growth and enlightenment is by being unhygienic and by consuming unhygienic food,” commented the next person.