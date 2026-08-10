Hyderabad Police have warned girls and young women about fake ‘rent boyfriend’ offers circulating on social media. Cybercriminals allegedly use attractive profiles and discounted companionship packages to collect advance payments and personal information before blocking victims.

Attractive social media posts offering ‘rent boyfriend’ services at discounted rates are emerging as a new form of cyber fraud targeting girls and young women. Posters promising companionship for coffee dates, movies, shopping and even weddings are being circulated on platforms such as Instagram, Telegram and Facebook, with cybercriminals allegedly using these offers to collect money and personal information from unsuspecting victims.

Posts carrying offers such as “1st August Special, 50% OFF” and “Rent Boyfriend, Your Personal Companion” feature photographs of seemingly attractive men and quote different prices for companionship services. The Hyderabad Cybercrime Division has warned the public that such offers could be a cover for cyber fraud.

‘Rent Boyfriend’ Offers Used As Cyber Trap

The fraudulent posts reportedly offer packages ranging from ₹499 for a one-hour coffee meeting to ₹1,249 for a movie date. Other packages allegedly include ₹1,499 for a shopping escort, ₹1,999 for accompanying someone to an event or wedding, and ₹4,499 for a 10-hour full-day package.

The posts ask interested women to contact the accounts through direct messages to make bookings, often claiming that the service is private and secure. However, cybercriminals allegedly use these conversations to gain the trust of victims before asking them to make payments.

AI-Generated Photos Used To Gain Trust

According to the warning, fraudsters may use AI-generated photographs or images collected from the internet as profile pictures. Once a woman contacts the account, the person behind it may engage in friendly conversations and use flattering language to gain her confidence.

The fraudsters may then demand payments in the name of booking confirmation, security deposits or advance charges. Victims may be directed to make payments through QR codes or digital wallets. After receiving the money, the fraudsters may block the victim's account or stop responding.

Personal Information Could Lead To Blackmail

Cybercrime officials have also warned people against trusting strangers they meet through online conversations and agreeing to meet them in person without verifying their identity.

During prolonged online conversations, fraudsters may attempt to obtain phone numbers, personal photographs and other private information. Such details could potentially be misused for blackmail, threats or further financial fraud.

Parents Urged To Monitor Social Media Use

Parents have also been urged to remain vigilant about their children's online activities. They should be aware of the type of content their children encounter on social media, whom they communicate with online and whether they are meeting strangers contacted through these platforms.

Lack of supervision and careless smartphone use could increase the risk of young people falling victim to cybercriminals.

Hyderabad Police Issue Cyber Fraud Warning

V.C. Sajjanar, IPS, Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad City, took to X, formerly Twitter, to alert the public about such fraudulent advertisements. He pointed out that eye-catching posters offering companion services, often accompanied by fake discounts, could be used as a cover for cyber fraud.

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Authorities have warned people not to be lured by attractive offers or promises of companionship from unknown accounts. People should avoid chatting with strangers, sharing personal information or meeting them in person without proper verification. They should also never make advance payments to unverified accounts.

Anyone who becomes a victim of such a cyber scam or comes across a suspicious post should report it immediately through the Cyber Crime Helpline 1930 or the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal.