A viral video from Bihar shows four police officers riding on a single motorcycle, with three of them not wearing helmets, in a clear violation of traffic laws. The footage has sparked outrage online, with netizens calling out the hypocrisy and questioning if rules apply equally to law enforcement.

The word "hypocrisy" dominated the comments section of a video purportedly from Bihar. In the aforementioned video, four police officers were seen riding a single bike on a busy route, not just two or three. Only the driver was wearing a helmet, while the other three were riding without any safety gear or protection, further disregarding traffic laws and road safety. One of the commuters behind the bike shot the footage as it was traveling on a damaged route in addition to a busy one.

As soon as the clip began to float around on the internet, netizens began to react. Most called out the officers for the traffic violation, while others took a dig at them, stating how rules often apply to “common people” and not to “people in power”.

“Bihar: Four police personnel on one bike. Are the rules the same for everyone? Will this bike be fined too?” the post read.

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How Did Social Media React?

“For these people there is no such law made . They can ride 3-4-5 without even using a helmet. It does not matter if they have a licence or not, they play with it,” a user said. “Four cops for one bike? Must be a new group discount on traffic tickets,” commented the next person.

The next individual wrote, "The entire traffic department is already on the bike."

Another said, "Rules for thee, not for me." Another said, "I hope some striker action will be taken; the bike number plate is also visible."