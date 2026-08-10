During the Delhi Assembly’s Monsoon Session, CM Rekha Gupta emphasized that delivering all welfare schemes to eligible women is the government’s top priority. She highlighted multiple central and Delhi initiatives for women’s empowerment and said efforts continue to boost girls’ education and ensure timely fulfillment of public commitments.

During the Monsoon Session of the Delhi Legislative Assembly, Chief Minister Mrs. Rekha Gupta stated that ensuring the benefits of all welfare schemes of both the Central and Delhi governments reach every eligible woman is the government’s top priority. She assured that no eligible woman in Delhi will be deprived of any scheme.

The Chief Minister said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, several initiatives for women’s empowerment are being implemented, including the Ujjwala Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana, Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana, Lakhpati Didi, Drone Didi, and Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. At the same time, the Delhi government is continuously working towards empowering women and girls through initiatives such as the Delhi Laxmi Yojana, Pink Card, Anmol Yojana, provision of free LPG cylinders to eligible women, and the Vidya Vahini Yojana, which provides bicycles to female students.

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The Chief Minister further stated that the objective of the Vidya Vahini Yojana is to promote education among girls and reduce school dropout rates, so that more daughters can complete their education and become self-reliant. She added that her government has been consistently working towards fulfilling the promises made in the public interest within a stipulated time frame and remains committed to delivering on every pledge made to the people.

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