In the Delhi Assembly, CM Rekha Gupta explained that the 3-child eligibility rule in Delhi Lakshmi Yojana is meant to safeguard women’s health and dignity. She stressed it is not linked to any religion, caste, or class and applies uniformly. Financial aid will be provided via digital wallets for ease and accessibility.

During the Monsoon Session of the Delhi Legislative Assembly, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta clarified the government’s stance on the Delhi Lakshmi Yojana. She stated that women cannot be viewed merely from the perspective of childbirth. According to her, women’s health and dignity are the government’s priorities, and it is with this approach that the eligibility condition related to having up to three children has been included in the scheme. The Chief Minister also made it clear that this provision has not been designed with any religion, caste, or class in mind and will be applied equally to all eligible women.

What Did CM Rekha Gupta Say About the 3-Child Condition?

In the Assembly, the Chief Minister said that a woman’s health should not be linked solely to her ability to bear children. She noted that repeated pregnancies and childbirth can affect a woman’s health, and it is the government’s responsibility to safeguard women’s well-being and dignity. Keeping this objective in mind, the Delhi Lakshmi Yojana includes an eligibility condition of up to three children. The government emphasized that the aim is not to differentiate between women of different communities but to apply a uniform rule for eligibility under the scheme.

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Says Welfare for Every Woman Is Top Priority! Read Details

No Discrimination Based on Religion, Caste, or Class

Rekha Gupta also stated in the Assembly that this condition has not been framed with any specific religion, caste, or social group in mind. She clarified that the rule will be applied equally to all eligible women. The core focus of her statement was that in any women-centric welfare scheme, health and dignity must be given priority. The government has presented this provision from that perspective. However, to fully understand all eligibility rules and their practical impact, beneficiaries should refer to the official notification and guidelines issued by the government.

Financial Aid Through Digital Wallets, Trust in Women

The Chief Minister also mentioned that financial assistance under the scheme will be provided through digital wallets. She said that women in Delhi are capable of using digital platforms, and digital payments have become a part of everyday life. According to her, beneficiaries will not face difficulties in using digital assistance. The government expressed confidence that women will be able to use this system smoothly.

The discussion on the Delhi Lakshmi Yojana in the Assembly is significant at a time when issues such as eligibility criteria, women’s health, and digital payments in welfare schemes are under active debate. The real impact of these rules will become clear once they reach the beneficiaries.

JEE-NEET Prep Now Completely Free! Class 12 Students Get Free Coaching, Stay, Meals