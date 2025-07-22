A Blinkit delivery worker in Mumbai was caught on CCTV urinating in a building's lift. Residents discovered the incident after noticing a foul smell and reviewing the footage, leading to a confrontation and police involvement.

A Blinkit delivery worker has been charged with urinating in the lift of a building in Virar West, Mumbai. After watching the CCTV tape, the building's occupants learnt about the occurrence. The incident occurred at the CD Gurudev Building in Virar West in Mumbai.

The video shows the delivery man carrying a package in his left hand as he enters the lift. He unzips his trousers and urinates on the front gate of the elevator, trying to hide his actions from the back-facing camera. He tries to hide his deed from the rear camera by unzipping his trousers in one corner.

He is then accused of peeing on the lift's entrance gate. The incident was discovered after building occupants saw a problem with the lift and looked at CCTV footage that plainly showed a man peeing while wearing a Blinkit jacket. The incident reportedly took place on Friday afternoon last week and came to light later in the day when residents noticed an unpleasant smell and unhygienic conditions inside the lift.

The act appeared calculated, as he seemed aware of the camera’s presence and tried to shield his actions.

After the incident, the residents confronted the accused at the Blinkit office, where he was allegedly beaten. After being turned over to the authorities, a complaint was made at the Virar West Bolinj authorities Station. During the confrontation, the accused was allegedly manhandled by some residents before being handed over to the police.

Blinkit has not yet released an official statement on the incident. However, the platform is expected to initiate internal action against the individual involved.