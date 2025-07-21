A Chandigarh student's acceptance into Delhi University's Hansraj College turns bittersweet as his parents refuse due to Delhi's pollution. The student expresses his heartbreak on Reddit, seeking advice and support from fellow users.

A student from Chandigarh shared his heartbreak after his parents refused to let him pursue his studies at Delhi University (DU), citing severe pollution in the capital as the reason for their decision.

The student said in the Reddit post that after failing three competitive tests, he had a difficult year emotionally and psychologically. But after passing the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) and getting accepted into Hansraj College, one of DU's best universities, he at last found hope.

Take A Look At Viral Reddit Post:

He added, “I finally got what I truly wanted – admission into Hansraj College – after failing in three competitive exams and going through a tough year mentally. I put a lot of effort into this.”

Postgraduate admissions at Hansraj College are determined on DUET results, whilst undergraduate admissions are determined by CUET UG scores.

However, his parents expressed anxiety about Delhi's pollution just as things were beginning to improve. Because they were concerned about the negative consequences of the city's air quality, they declined to send him.

“I understand it’s a valid concern, but it feels like my dreams are getting crushed right when I’m this close to achieving them," the student shared. “I feel stuck and honestly pretty heartbroken." He asked whether anybody else had experienced something similar and appealed to Reddit members for guidance and help.

Netizens React to Reddit Post

The post received a lot of attention right once, and many people sent consoling remarks and useful advice.

"Explain to them that it would be a mistake to get into Hansraj and let that opportunity go," one individual commented. Another user said, “Look at the population of Delhi — many survive and thrive in DU despite the pollution. Colleges have pretty green and clean campuses."

“Bro, you’re gonna miss a lot if you don’t come here… Yes, pollution is a problem, but you only have to deal with it for three months. Check the AQI now," commented another.