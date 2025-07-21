A viral video highlights Bengaluru's traffic woes, showing woman still stuck in traffic after dropping her friend off at airport, who has already landed in Dubai. Video resonated with Bengaluru residents who shared their own traffic horror stories.

A video showcasing a glimpse of Bengaluru’s notorious traffic went viral after a woman joked that her friend had already landed in Dubai while she was still stuck on the city’s choked roads. The video, which was posted on Instagram by content producers Priyanka and Indrayani, captured a section of heavy traffic and has received over 19 million views.

The post read, “Dropped my friend at Bangalore airport as she was leaving to Dubai. She reached Dubai, and I am still stuck in Bangalore’s traffic.” The duo, who are well-known for their travel and culinary content, made a video clip that resonated emotionally with Bengaluru locals who have experienced similar traffic problems.

Check out Viral Post

Netizens React to Viral Video

People on social media poured their own tales of traffic mayhem into the comments section. “I genuinely experienced this. My parents dropped me off at the airport and got home at the same time I landed in Delhi,” one user said.

"At this point, I would rather walk," remarked another user. “In Bangalore, it takes three hours to drive one km and ten minutes to walk one,” another added.

Others expressed a mixture of frustration and disbelief. One user said, "To be honest, Bangalore needs a sophisticated public transport system or else this will keep increasing."

"You can't get stuck where you are filming this while coming from the airport," said another, doubting the veracity of the footage.

This viral video served as a reminder that, despite Bengaluru's ongoing traffic problems, the city's congestion has become a common joke that locals are sick of hearing.