    Mumbai: Section 144 imposed from Dec 20 to Jan 18 over terror threats with drones and paragliders

    The issued order by the Mumbai CP office specifically raises concerns about potential security threats involving the use of drones, remote-controlled micro-light aircraft, and para-gliders by terrorists or anti-national elements.

    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Dec 20, 2023, 9:24 PM IST

    The Commissioner of Police (CP) for Greater Mumbai has recently issued preventive orders under CrPC Section 144, casting a security net over all areas within its jurisdiction from December 20th, 2023, to January 18th, 2024. The timing of these orders, released on December 18th, is notable as it precedes the Christmas and New Year festivities, signifying heightened security measures during the holiday season.

    The issued order by the CP office specifically raises concerns about potential security threats involving the use of drones, remote-controlled micro-light aircraft, and para-gliders by terrorists or anti-national elements. The directive underscores the possibility of VVIPs being targeted, posing a risk to public safety, potential damage to public property, and disturbances to law and order in the Brihanmumbai Police Commissionerate area.

    The preventive orders emphasize the necessity of imposing restrictions on the activities of potential threat elements across the Brihanmumbai Police Commissionerate. The goal is to thwart any probable sabotage attempts utilizing drones, remote-controlled micro-light aircraft, para-gliders, and similar devices. The order emphasizes the need for proactive measures to safeguard public safety and prevent potential security breaches.

    The CP office's directive explicitly prohibits the flying activities of drones, remote-controlled micro-light aircraft, para-gliders, Para Motors, hand gliders, hot air balloons, and other similar devices during the specified period. Aerial surveillance is permitted only by the Mumbai Police or with specific written permission from the Deputy Police Commissioner. The restrictions aim to control and monitor potential security threats arising from airborne activities.

    The orders carry legal consequences for violators, with penalties under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code, 1860. This indicates a strong stance by the authorities to deter any breach of the imposed restrictions, emphasizing the importance of adhering to the preventive measures for the safety and security of the public.

    Similar security measures have been a routine occurrence in Mumbai, especially during festive seasons and high-profile events. In 2022, Section 144 of the CrPC was imposed from December 3 to December 17 to prevent unlawful gatherings and rallies. In the previous year, restrictions were enforced from December 30, 2021, to January 7, 2022, to address both COVID-19 concerns and the ban on New Year celebrations in public and private spaces.

    Last Updated Dec 20, 2023, 9:24 PM IST
