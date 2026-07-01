Arvind Kejriwal questioned why Amit Shah hasn't visited the Ayodhya Ram Temple since its inauguration, accusing the Home Minister of using Lord Ram's name merely to seek votes and gain power amid the ongoing temple donation embezzlement controversy.

AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on Union Home Minister Amit Shah amid the heightened controversy over the Ayodhya Ram Temple donation embezzlement case, questioning him for not visiting the temple after the Pran Pratishtha ceremony.

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Addressing a press conference here, Kejriwal alleged that Amit Shah had not visited the Ram Temple in the last two and a half years even though he mentions Lord Ram in his speeches and media interviews. Kejriwal accused Shah of using Ram's name to seek votes and attain power. The AAP leader said, "Amit Shah ji has not visited the Shri Ram Mandir even once till date. It has been two and a half years since the Pran Pratishtha of Shri Ram Mandir. In these two and a half years, he has not gone even once to have darshan of Lord Ram. In these two and a half years, he has mentioned Lord Ram and the temple more than 42 times in his speeches and interviews, in which he has often sought votes in the name of Ram and the temple. But he has not gone for darshan."

Kejriwal's Five Questions to Amit Shah

"For them, Ram is merely a means to gain power and earn money. They have no faith in Ram. Five questions for the country's Amit Shah ji - Why haven't you gone to Ram Mandir yet? Don't you feel like having darshan of Lord Ram? Don't you feel like going to Ram Mandir? Don't you want Lord Ram's blessings? Do you consider Ram as God?" Kejriwal asked.

Ayodhya Donation Scam Investigation

Kejriwal and AAP have sharpened their attack against the BJP over the alleged donation embezzlement at the Ayodhya Ram Temple. The AAP convenor also visited the temple last Friday, June 26. Earlier, on Monday, a local court in Ayodhya remanded all eight accused in the alleged donation scam to 14 days of judicial custody.

The court's decision follows a high-intensity investigation by the Uttar Pradesh Police into reports of financial irregularities and the misappropriation of funds and offerings at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple. Meanwhile, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the case has been granted a 15-day extension to complete its investigation. (ANI)