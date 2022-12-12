Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mumbai man held for stalking web series actor on her social media sites

    According to the police official, the actor, who has appeared in web series in Hindi and Bengali, has been facing harassment for several months. The actor said that she recently received obscene messages from an unidentified person while connecting with her fans via live streaming on social media.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Dec 12, 2022, 12:17 PM IST

    A 35-year-old man was arrested in suburban Andheri for allegedly stalking and harassing a 26-year-old web series actor on her social media platforms, said police on Monday, December 12, 2022. 

    According to the police official, the actor, who has appeared in web series in Hindi and Bengali, has been facing harassment for several months.

    The actor said that she recently received obscene messages from an unidentified person while connecting with her fans via live streaming on social media. 

    According to the official, the actor blocked the user on the app; however, he began messaging her on Instagram. After a few days, he also started tagging her and her husband on Twitter with defamatory content. 

    The accused recently obtained the actor's phone number and started calling and texting her, as per the official, adding that the person also stalked the actress in person. 

    The actor then approached DN Nagar police station and complained. According to the actor, the police registered a case and arrested the accused on Sunday. 

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Dec 12, 2022, 12:21 PM IST
