    Malaika Arora met American rapper Post Malone, shares some fangirl moment

    Malaika Arora at the Post Malone concert in Mumbai. Diva met American rapper after he performed at the Mahalaxmi Race Course on Saturday, (Dec 10)

    Malaika Arora met American rapper Post Malone, shares some fangirl moment
    Richa Barua
    First Published Dec 12, 2022, 10:17 AM IST

    Like many other B-Towners, Malaika Arora attended the Post Malone performance in Mumbai on Sunday. Later, the Bollywood diva spent time with the famed American rapper and musician. She uploaded images of herself laughing with Malone, who appeared to be similarly taken with Malaika after meeting her.

    Malaiaka wore a black top and pants with her hair down to her concert appearance. The photos show the two of them having a good time while smiling from ear to ear. Sharing the photos, Malaika wrote, “U were awesome @postmalone !!! Ur music is ❤️ #feedingindiaconcert."

    Check out her post here:

    Circles hitmaker Post Malone made his Indian debut on Saturday at Mumbai's Mahalaxmi Race Course. He wowed a throng of 25,000 people, including actresses Mrunal Thakur, Malaika Arora, and Mallika Dua, as well as singer Armaan Malik and actor-VJ Anusha Dandekar.

    On Saturday night, Malone took the house down in Mumbai. In online videos, he was joined on stage by composer-sound designer Hardik Desai and singing his songs when the latter promised to teach the international musician a lyric or two in Hindi.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Prajakta Koli (@mostlysane)

    Hardik taught Malone the Mumbai slang in the video he also published on Instagram: Kya Bolti Mumbai. The rapper not only properly repeated the lyric but also applauded along with the audience when he got it right.

    Malone rose to prominence by fusing hip-hop, pop, R&B, and rap genres and subgenres. The well-known rapper, who is responsible for several singles such as Sunflower, Congratulations, and Circles, has toured the world, is at the pinnacle of his career, and has a large fan base among young people. He currently has 23 million Instagram followers.

