Tejasvi Surya, BJP Yuva Morcha President, coordinates with authorities in Kashmir to assist Karnataka victims of the Pahalgam terror attack, offering support to their families.

Following the terror attack in Pahalgam, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Yuva Morcha National President and Member of Parliament from Bengaluru South, Tejasvi Surya, said that he is currently in Kashmir and is coordinating with local authorities to assist victims from Karnataka.

"I'm presently in Kashmir to attend the PAC Meeting. Have learnt from local authorities here that in the unfortunate terror attack earlier today in Pahalgam, a few people from Karnataka are also injured. LOP Sri R Ashoka spoke to me and requested me coordinate with all local authorities to help our people in need. I have spoken to IG, DIG South Kashmir, DC Anantnag and in constant touch with the LG's office to provide all support. Will be meeting with the families soon to offer all help and support. Govt of India and all agencies here are extending every possible help to all affected by the unfortunate attack," Surya said in a post on social media.

In another post, Surya revealed that he had personally spoken with Mrs. Pallavi, the wife of Sri Manjunath, who was tragically killed in the attack.

"I have spoken with Mrs. Pallavi, wife of Sri Manjunath, who was killed in the terrorist attack earlier today. They hail from Shimoga in Karnataka. Have also spoken with other family members who have been injured. Local administration has reached out to them and made all arrangements for their stay and safety. I have also spoken with the Chief Secretary of Karnataka. We will coordinate to ensure all safely return home," he wrote.

Madhav Murthy, father-in-law of Manjunath, said, “Manjunath is a relative to me and his son got 98% marks in second PU exams that's why he took family to Jammu and Kashmir, shivamogga MP and MLAs and many others including RSS leaders are trying to bring mortal remains of him, they went in package tour around 8 days ago. When they were eating panipuri, terrorists attacked them and said wife and son that 'go and tell this to Modiji, its not good loosing anybody in any such attacks.”

Meanwhile, the Department of Information and Public Relations, Jammu and Kashmir, posted emergency contact numbers for those affected.

"Emergency Control Room - Srinagar: 0194-2457543, 0194-2483651 Adil Fareed, ADC Srinagar - 7006058623. Helpline for assistance on the Pahalgam terror incident," it said in a social media post.

Meanwhile, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and President of the Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP), Ghulam Nabi Azad, has strongly condemned the recent terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, Anantnag district.

"The barbaric act of terrorism deserves condemnation in the strongest words," Azad stated, emphasising the need for unity across all communities to combat such acts of violence.

Meanwhile, the Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha departed for Srinagar in the wake of the Pahalgam terrorist attack on tourists.