    Is Urvashi Rautela stalking Rishabh Pant? Actress's latest post from Australia has fans talking

    Urvashi Rautela has been trolled of late for targeting Rishabh Pant. Meanwhile, she has shared her latest pictures from Australia, where Pant is preparing for the ICC T20 World Cup, as fans have accused her of stalking.

    First Published Oct 10, 2022, 2:38 PM IST

    Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela has been in the news of late, especially cricket-related, as she has been linked to young Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant. While fans trolled her for the same, she even apologised for it. However, it seems like she and Pant are ending up linked in some way or the other. As for their latest chapter, Urvashi recently shared pictures of her from Australia, where she was dressed up in a green lehenga for the Dandia celebrations during Navratri. However, fans quickly recognised her possible intentions and began trolling her. At the same time, some even accused her of stalking Pant, who is Down Under, preparing with Team India for the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup from October 16.

    While sharing her Navratri pictures from Australia, Urvashi captioned, "कैसे भुला दू, मौत इंसानों को आती है, यादों को नहीं…….💔 [How to forget, death comes to humans, not memories…….". Notably, she has previously referred to Pant as RP. On the same note, one user commented that she could be implying former Indian pacer RP Singh.

    ALSO READ: IND vs SA 2022-23, Ranchi ODI: 'You were in beast mode' - Shreyas Iyer to Ishan Kishan

    Meanwhile, another user wrote, "Intentionally doing all this shit just cuz you see people making controversy between you and Pant, and then you taking advantage of this controversy to be in the headlines every day. Nice try, and it's working tho." Also, another user remarked, "Will see u again in Australia match."

    In another comment, a user penned, "Bhai pant aa bhi jao ab urvashi thak chuki he tumko mante mante bhai [Come brother Pant too, now Urvashi is tired of believing you brother]. In this remark, the user writes, h***a hai Instagram pe h*g lo didi. Match dekhne mat jana bus. Koi panoti nhi chahie hame. [Participate on Instagram as much as you are happy, sister. Just don't go to watch the match. We don't need any bad luck.]

