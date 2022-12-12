Maharashtra: 2 killed, 47 hurt after bus with Class 10 students returning from picnic in Lonavala overturns

The mishap happened around 8 pm, about 14 km from Lonavala hill station, near the Magic Point hill on the old Mumbai-Pune highway.

Two class 10 students were killed and 47 others injured when their bus overturned in a hilly section near Khopoli town in Maharashtra's Raigad district while they were returning from a picnic in Lonavala on Sunday night, police said.

Prima facie, the bus driver lost control of the wheel due to brake failure. The mishap happened around 8 pm, about 14 km from Lonavala hill station, near the Magic Point hill on the old Mumbai-Pune highway.

An official said that students of Mayank coaching classes from Mumbai's suburb Chembur -- all of whom were in Class 10 -- were travelling in the private bus.

Giving details of the accident, the official said, "The group was returning from a picnic in Lonavala in the Pune district. The bus driver lost control of the vehicle in the ghat (hilly road) terrain near Khopoli. Brake failure is believed to be the reason for this."

All the students and the driver sustained injuries in the accident. They were rushed to hospitals in Lonavala and Khopoli. However, two students -- aged 17 and 16 -- were declared dead during treatment. The deceased have been identified as Hitika Khanna, a resident of Chembur camp, and Raj Rajesh Mhatre (16), a resident of Asalfa village in suburban Ghatkopar.

An FIR has been registered, and further investigations are underway, the official added.

