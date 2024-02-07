Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Mumbai: Jet spray, toilet seat cover among Rs 1.2 lakh bathroom fittings stolen from CSMT station

    Bathroom fittings valued at Rs 1.2 lakhs were reported stolen from toilets and bathrooms from running rooms and public toilet, including the recently opened AC toilet at CSMT station.

    Mumbai Jet spray toilet seat cover among Rs 1 2 lakh bathroom fittings stolen from CSMT station gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 7, 2024, 11:11 AM IST

    A total of Rs 1.2 lakh worth of taps and pipe fittings were taken from the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai's restrooms. The incident comes a week after the Central Railway of the Mumbai Division shared that they had installed ‘state-of-the-art’ facilities at the toilet facility of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus.

    The thefts occurred on February 5and 6, with more than 70 items taken, including jet sprays, toilet seat covers, taps, bottle traps, and stopcocks.

    “Experience the future of comfort! Check out the new state-of-the-art toilet facility at CSMT – where modern design meets convenience. Elevating your station experience!” the Central Railway of the Mumbai Division had written on X (formerly Twitter), while sharing a video.

    Reports claim that stopcock valves, toilet seat covers, faucets, bottle traps, and jet sprays are among the stolen fixtures. Though the perpetrators have not yet been found, it is believed that some contract workers or railway personnel may have planned the crime.

    The cost of each jet spray is Rs 1,600 and 12 such items, totalling Rs 19,200 were stolen. Similarly, 6 pillar cocks with a cumulative value of Rs 28,716 were stolen.

    The official said, “There is a possibility that the contractor labour staff could also be involved. Since CCTVs are not allowed inside the toilets, it is difficult to identify the culprits.” A CR official said that there are thefts every month but not to such an extent

    Last Updated Feb 7, 2024, 11:11 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala may amend excise laws to boost export of foreign liquor produced in the state anr

    Kerala may amend excise laws to boost export of foreign liquor produced in the state

    Kerala: American consul welcomes state's decision to set up foreign universities anr

    Kerala: American consul welcomes state's decision to set up foreign universities

    Kerala: Govt not to withdraw entire premium for govt employees to obtain MEDISEP coverage rkn

    Kerala: Govt not to withdraw entire premium for govt employees to obtain MEDISEP coverage

    Behind bars on anniversary: Ex-Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren's wife shares heartfelt message AJR

    Behind bars on anniversary: Ex-Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren's wife shares heartfelt message

    'It was a mistake to select Nirmala Sitharaman as MP from Karnataka': Congress MLA Laxman Savadi vkp

    'It was a mistake to select Nirmala Sitharaman as MP from Karnataka': Congress MLA Laxman Savadi

    Recent Stories

    Kerala may amend excise laws to boost export of foreign liquor produced in the state anr

    Kerala may amend excise laws to boost export of foreign liquor produced in the state

    Kerala: Woman attacked with iron rod by husband seeks financial aid for skull fracture treatment in Malappuram rkn

    Kerala: Woman attacked with iron rod by husband seeks financial aid for skull fracture treatment in Malappuram

    Football Jordan makes history: Stuns South Korea to secure first-ever Asian Cup 2024 final spot osf

    Jordan makes history: Stuns South Korea to secure first-ever Asian Cup 2024 final spot

    Will RBI issue clarification on Paytm curbs? Here's what top govt official said AJR

    Will RBI issue clarification on Paytm curbs? Here's what top govt official said

    Charles Dickens' birth anniversary: 7 famous writings of the novelist ATG

    Charles Dickens' birth anniversary: 7 famous writings of the novelist

    Recent Videos

    World Cancer Day: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more

    Explained: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Cancer Day: The inspiring story of Raaj Kumar Bothra who survived ampullary carcinoma

    World Cancer Day: The inspiring story of Raaj Kumar Bothra (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

    World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi top tips for parents watch video gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi's top tips for parents (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam

    Video Icon