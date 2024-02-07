Mumbai: Jet spray, toilet seat cover among Rs 1.2 lakh bathroom fittings stolen from CSMT station

Bathroom fittings valued at Rs 1.2 lakhs were reported stolen from toilets and bathrooms from running rooms and public toilet, including the recently opened AC toilet at CSMT station.

A total of Rs 1.2 lakh worth of taps and pipe fittings were taken from the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai's restrooms. The incident comes a week after the Central Railway of the Mumbai Division shared that they had installed ‘state-of-the-art’ facilities at the toilet facility of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus.

The thefts occurred on February 5and 6, with more than 70 items taken, including jet sprays, toilet seat covers, taps, bottle traps, and stopcocks.

“Experience the future of comfort! Check out the new state-of-the-art toilet facility at CSMT – where modern design meets convenience. Elevating your station experience!” the Central Railway of the Mumbai Division had written on X (formerly Twitter), while sharing a video.

Reports claim that stopcock valves, toilet seat covers, faucets, bottle traps, and jet sprays are among the stolen fixtures. Though the perpetrators have not yet been found, it is believed that some contract workers or railway personnel may have planned the crime.

The cost of each jet spray is Rs 1,600 and 12 such items, totalling Rs 19,200 were stolen. Similarly, 6 pillar cocks with a cumulative value of Rs 28,716 were stolen.

The official said, “There is a possibility that the contractor labour staff could also be involved. Since CCTVs are not allowed inside the toilets, it is difficult to identify the culprits.” A CR official said that there are thefts every month but not to such an extent