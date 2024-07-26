Raayan LEAKED: Dhanush’s film OUT on Tamilrockers, Filmyzilla and more

Entertainment
Unfortunately, only hours after its premiere, the film has been released on various pirate sites, allowing viewers to watch and download the whole movie online for free.
Raayan was released on torrent sites such as Filmyzilla and mp4moviez, among others. The leak may affect the film's box office performance unfavourably.
According to showbizgalore, Dhanush charged a price of Rs 30 crore for Raayan. S. J. Suryah charged Rs 8 crore, whereas Prakash Raj charged Rs 1.5 crore.
According to Sacnilk, Raayan is poised for a solid box office debut. The film has grossed 6.15 crore from advance bookings alone.
If all goes well, the picture might have a box office opening of between 6 and 10 crore.
According to accessible information, many digital streaming companies are fighting for the rights to Dhanush's directorial film Raayan, but the rights have yet to be sold.
Sun Pictures, the film's producers, waited for the film to do well at the box office before negotiating the OTT contract. However, Sun TV has the satellite rights.