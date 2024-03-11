Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Mumbai dockyard officer arrested for espionage: Leaked sensitive information to Pakistani operative

    The accused, working as a structural fabricator at the dockyard, reportedly established contact with the Pakistani woman agent on social media, leading to months of communication. Monetary transactions for the leaked information were also noted.

    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 11, 2024, 3:42 PM IST

    In a recent development, a 31-year-old officer employed at the Mazagaon dockyard in Mumbai has been apprehended on charges of espionage by the Maharashtra Anti-Terror Squad (ATS). The ATS uncovered that the officer allegedly divulged sensitive information to a Pakistani intelligence operative after being honeytrapped and subsequently blackmailed.

    Following the investigation, the Maharashtra Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) arrested the officer employed at the Mazagaon dockyard in Mumbai on charges of espionage.

    The shocking revelation unfolded as officers discovered that the accused, serving as a structural fabricator, had fallen victim to a honeytrap orchestrated by a Pakistani woman intelligence operative.

    The two connected on social media, maintaining communication for months, during which the officer allegedly disclosed sensitive information. Monetary transactions were reported as the accused received funds in exchange for the leaked data.

    The ATS, in an official statement, revealed that they received intelligence regarding an Indian suspect providing sensitive information to a Pakistan-based intelligence operative.

    The accused underwent interrogation, leading to the revelation that the interaction with the Pakistani agent occurred between November 2021 and May 2023 through Facebook and WhatsApp. The Indian government subsequently arrested the suspect under the Official Secrets Act.

    The case has resulted in the registration of charges against both individuals involved—the dockyard officer and the alleged Pakistani operative receiving the information.

