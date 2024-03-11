Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    PM Modi inaugurates Haryana section of Dwarka Expressway in Gurugram; How will it benefit commuters?

    The newly inaugurated 19 km stretch of the Dwarka Expressway in Haryana holds the promise of transforming the commute experience for residents of Delhi and Gurugram.

    PM Modi inaugurates Haryana section of Dwarka Expressway in Gurugram; How will it benefit commuters? AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 11, 2024, 2:30 PM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (March 11) inaugurated the Haryana segment of the expansive Dwarka Expressway. The inauguration ceremony was attended by Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari. It also marked a milestone in the ongoing efforts to improve traffic flow and alleviate congestion on the critical NH-48 stretch between Delhi and Gurugram.

    The newly inaugurated 19 km stretch of the Dwarka Expressway in Haryana holds the promise of transforming the commute experience for residents of Delhi and Gurugram. The construction, estimated at around Rs 4,100 crore, encompasses two distinct packages: a 10.2 km stretch from Delhi-Haryana Border to Basai Rail-over-Bridge (ROB), followed by an 8.7 km span from Basai ROB to Kherki Daula.

    MH370 disappearance a mass murder? Bombshell documents 'prove pilot planned to make flight vanish forever'

    How will it benefit the commuters?

    It should be noted that the expressway is a 14-lane, entirely access-controlled and grade-separated corridor—a first-of-its-kind project in India. Comprising four multi-level interchanges with tunnels, underpasses, ground-level road sections, and elevated flyovers, the Dwarka Expressway aims to streamline traffic and reduce congestion.

    One standout feature is the inclusion of an 8-lane elevated structure, coupled with India's first 4 km long 8-lane tunnel near IGI airport. Described as a 'shallow tunnel' for its less intrusive construction method, this innovation is poised to contribute to traffic efficiency.

    What will happen after SBI submits electoral bonds data on Tuesday?

    The starting point of the expressway includes an interchange with two underpasses beneath NH 48, catering to over 3 lakh vehicles daily, with the objective of mitigating traffic congestion and reducing vehicular pollution in the Delhi NCR region.

    The Dwarka Expressway is strategically designed to provide direct connectivity to the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi and the Gurugram Bypass, significantly enhancing transportation efficiency in the region.

    Last Updated Mar 11, 2024, 2:30 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Mullaperiyar dam case: Survey of India report favours Kerala in construction of car parking project anr

    Mullaperiyar dam case: Survey of India report favours Kerala in construction of car parking project

    What will happen after SBI submits electoral bonds data on Tuesday to Supreme Court?

    What will happen after SBI submits electoral bonds data on Tuesday?

    Kerala: Pookode Veterinary University employees fail to receive salary amid financial crisis anr

    Kerala: Pookode Veterinary University employees fail to receive salary amid financial crisis

    Karnataka government bans coloured cotton candy in state, no ban on Gobi Manchurian vkp

    Karnataka govt bans coloured cotton candy in state; Relief for Gobi Manchurian lovers, but there's a twist

    Decoding India's democratic fabric: A comprehensive guide to electoral system and election dynamics snt

    Decoding India's democratic fabric: A comprehensive guide to electoral system and election dynamics

    Recent Stories

    cricket McCullum acknowledges need for adjustment in 'Bazball' approach after Test series in India osf

    McCullum acknowledges need for adjustment in 'Bazball' approach after Test series in India

    Youtubers Elvish Yadav, Maxtern end fight, share picture together say 'Bhaichara on top' RKK

    Youtubers Elvish Yadav, Maxtern end fight, share picture together say 'Bhaichara on top'

    HOT PHOTOS) Akshara Singh to Monalisa-7 popular Bhojpuri actresses that took Internet by storm RBA

    (HOT PHOTOS) Akshara Singh to Monalisa-7 popular Bhojpuri actresses that took Internet by storm

    cricket Australia claims second spot in WTC standings with 2-0 series victory over New Zealand osf

    Australia claims second spot in WTC standings with 2-0 series victory over New Zealand

    Gold prices touch record highs amidst strong bullion market demand

    Gold prices touch record highs amidst strong bullion market demand

    Recent Videos

    Another Boeing 737 MAX incident: United Airlines plane skids off runway at Houston airport (WATCH)

    Another Boeing 737 MAX incident: United Airlines plane skids off runway at Houston airport (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi takes playful swipe at environmental ironies at National Creators Award ceremony (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi takes playful swipe at environmental ironies at National Creators Award ceremony (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Chunao main bhi safai hone waala hai PM Modi roasts Opposition at National Creators Award (WATCH) AJR

    'Chunao main bhi safai hone waala hai': PM Modi roasts Opposition at National Creators Award (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    BJP cheers disrupt Rahul Gandhi's yatra; Responds to 'Modi-Modi' chants in Madhya Pradesh (WATCH) AJR

    BJP cheers disrupt Rahul Gandhi's yatra; Responds to 'Modi-Modi' chants in Madhya Pradesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rameshwaram Cafe blast: New CCTV footage shows suspect entering, leaving cafe as probe continues (WATCH) vkp

    Rameshwaram Cafe blast: New CCTV footage shows suspect entering, leaving cafe as probe continues (WATCH)

    Video Icon