A video allegedly showing a Mumbai Police driver threatening student protesters with fabricated drug cases has gone viral, prompting the city police to order an inquiry and remove the officer from his current posting pending the investigation.

A video allegedly showing a Mumbai Police driver threatening student protesters with fabricated drug cases has gone viral, prompting the city police to order an inquiry and remove the officer from his current posting pending the investigation.

The controversy erupted after the Mumbai Congress shared the video on X, claiming it captured a policeman warning students against participating in future protests linked to the online platform Cockroach Janta Party (CJP). Over the past few days, large gatherings of students and citizens have staged demonstrations at several locations across Mumbai, including Shivaji Park, Chembur, and Azad Maidan.

In the widely circulated clip, a group of youngsters, who appear to have been detained from a protest site, are seen inside a police van. A policeman seated in the front is heard warning them not to return to the demonstrations.

"If you are seen again here, I will ruin your lives," the policeman tells the students in the video. He then allegedly threatens to implicate them in a fabricated narcotics case.

"I will put 50-50 grams of powder in your bags and your life will be finished," the policeman is heard saying in the video.

The officer also tells the students that the ongoing protests have made his job more difficult.

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Sharing the video, the Mumbai Congress alleged that the incident reflected an attempt to intimidate student protesters.

"A viral video claims that @MumbaiPolice is threatening protesting students that if they return to demonstrate again, they will be framed in false drug cases and forced to rot in jail for their entire lives."

The party further stated, "If this is true, it's not just an attempt to intimidate students, but a direct attack on democratic rights. Raising one's voice is not a crime. Students' questions should be answered with accountability, not threats."

Mumbai cop suspended over viral video

Taking serious note of the viral footage, Mumbai Police said it has initiated an inquiry into the authenticity and circumstances surrounding the incident. Officials confirmed that the driver seen in uniform has been removed from his present posting until the investigation is completed.

The constable has been identified as Pawan Sangle, who is attached to the Motor Vehicle Department and is currently posted at Sion Police Station.

A police official confirmed the action, saying, “After verifying the facts, the driver concerned has been removed from his present posting till the completion of the inquiry.”

Authorities said further action would be taken based on the findings of the investigation.