Pinarayi Vijayan, Leader of Opposition in Keralam, joined an SFI protest demanding Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over the NEET-UG scam. He alleged a 'mafia' behind the paper leak and criticised the Delhi Police's actions.

Leader of Opposition in Keralam Assembly, Pinarayi Vijayan, on Thursday joined the Student Federation of India (SFI)'s protest march to Lok Bhavan, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and the acceptance of its charter of demands.

Vijayan Alleges 'Mafia' Behind Scam, Demands Pradhan's Resignation

Addressing the gathering in Thiruvananthapuram, Vijayan alleged a "mafia" behind the NEET-UG paper leak, and also criticised the Delhi Police's action against protesters in Delhi on July 20. Lauding SFI for its involvement in the Cockroach Janata Party's ongoing protest at Jantar Mantar, Vijayan said, "The SFI is playing an active role in the student and youth agitation taking place in Delhi. Large-scale fraud, deception and criminal offences have taken place in connection with the NEET examination. NEET is an examination attended by more than 2.5 million students. Students appear for the examination after putting in tremendous hard work."

"A mafia is behind the NEET examination scam. For some reason, the names and details of the criminals who led the scam have not been made public. Normally, this is an incident in which cases should be registered under serious criminal charges. The Delhi Police carried out a crackdown on students and youth. It is most important to question such wrongful actions," he added.

Vijayan Targets Congress, Praises Rahul Gandhi

Further, Vijayan also targeted Keralam Congress, accusing the UDF government of rolling back the progress in the education sector in the State. He also criticised Congress' student wing National Student Union of India (NSUI) for not joining the CJP protest, while praising Congress MP Rahul Gandhi for protesting against the Centre over the NEET-UG paper leak.

He said, "Keralam has built a public education system that has become a model for the entire country. Now, attempts are being made in Keralam itself to roll back that progress and destroy public education."

"The Congress student organisation is nowhere to be seen in this agitation. Why is the NSUI not taking part in the protest? The NSUI has chosen to stay away from the agitation. That is part of the Congress' stand. Although it was wrong for the Congress to stay away from the agitation all this while, it is good that it has finally come forward to protest under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi. The demands raised by the protesters are legitimate. The Union Education Minister must resign. The Prime Minister, too, cannot absolve himself of responsibility in this matter," the CPI(M) leader said.

Nationwide Protests Escalate

An SFI march to Kannur Head Post Office was met with water cannons fired by the police. SFI activists were seen climbing on top of a water cannon. CPI(M) and SFI have been a part of the CJP protest in Delhi. Senior CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat joined the July 20 march, while on Tuesday, 15 MPs from Left parties visited Jantar Mantar. Beginning in Delhi with the CJP protest, students led protests in several states today. Students protested over the NEET row at Park Circus in Kolkata. An effigy of Dharmendra Pradhan was burnt in Mandya, Karnataka.

Government Reiterates Commitment to Dialogue

Meanwhile, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said the Central Government has reiterated its commitment to dialogue, stating that it has extended multiple formal invitations to student representatives for discussions. Speaking to ANI on the updated proposal for talks with the youth-led movement, Union Minister Jitendra Singh emphasised that the government is not letting "prestige" hinder the path to a resolution. "The government has sent formal proposals for discussions with their representatives four times since last afternoon. This is a standing invitation to all our youth friends that the government is ready for discussions on all issues at your convenience, at any time," Singh said. (ANI)