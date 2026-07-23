SpiceJet has inducted three Airbus A320 aircraft on damp lease to boost its operational capacity and expand its domestic network. The aircraft will commence commercial operations this week, with more additions planned for the coming months.

SpiceJet has inducted three Airbus A320 aircraft into its fleet under damp lease arrangements, further strengthening its operational capacity. All three aircraft have arrived in India and will commence commercial operations later this week.

Fleet Expansion and Network Growth

According to a release from the airline, the additional aircraft will support the airline's network expansion plans and enable it to enhance connectivity across key domestic routes. The aircraft have been inducted on a damp lease basis, providing greater operational flexibility while delivering significant cost efficiencies.

SpiceJet is also in advanced discussions with other lessors to induct additional aircraft in the coming months as part of its planned fleet augmentation programme, the airline said.

'Building capacity ahead of busy season'

Debojo Maharshi, Chief Business Officer, SpiceJet, said, "The induction of these three aircraft is part of our planned capacity expansion. As demand continues to grow, these aircraft will help us add more flights on existing routes, improve connectivity and support the launch of new services. We are steadily building capacity ahead of the busy travel season and remain focused on offering our passengers a wider choice of destinations and a reliable travel experience."

Previous Lease Agreements

Earlier in June, SpiceJet strengthened its fleet and operational capabilities. The Indian airline has finalised a lease agreement to introduce three Airbus A320 aircraft that are scheduled to join the airline's fleet soon.

"SpiceJet has finalised a lease agreement to induct three Airbus A320 aircraft on a damp lease basis, further strengthening its fleet and operational capabilities," the airline said in a statement.

The airline is set to add three Airbus A320 aircraft to its fleet in July 2026. (ANI)