A Delhi auto-rickshaw driver is winning widespread praise after offering free rides to protesters struggling to reach Jantar Mantar amid severe transport disruptions caused by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) demonstration over the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak.

A Delhi auto-rickshaw driver is winning widespread praise after offering free rides to protesters struggling to reach Jantar Mantar amid severe transport disruptions caused by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) demonstration over the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak. As protesters battled police barricades, shuttered metro stations, suspended bus services and patchy mobile networks on Monday, auto driver Rakesh Kumar Yadav stepped forward, ferrying demonstrators to the protest venue without charging a single rupee.

The heartwarming act came to light after Instagram user Aishwarya shared a video recounting her experience.

"With Delhi Metro stations closed, police barricades everywhere, no buses, no network, and no online cabs, thousands of people were left to walk nearly an hour to reach Jantar Mantar," she wrote.

According to Aishwarya, Yadav noticed people walking towards the protest site and invited them into his auto.

"That's when Rakesh Kumar Yadav called us over and offered to drop us to the protest site. When we tried to pay him, he politely refused," she wrote.

When asked why he declined the fare, the driver offered a heartfelt response.

"Ye desh ke liye, yuvaon ke liye mera chhota sa yogdaan hai (This is my small contribution towards the country and its youth)," Rakesh explained.

The gesture deeply moved those he helped.

"Acts of kindness like this restore faith in humanity. People like him remind us that change isn't driven only by those who protest, but also by those who quietly stand beside them," Aishwarya wrote, before adding, "Salute to your spirit, Rakesh ji. Your selfless gesture gave us the courage to keep going."

The story gained even more traction after a man claiming to be one of the passengers shared his own experience in the comments.

He said the closure of nearby metro stations forced protesters to walk nearly 5–6 kilometres to reach Jantar Mantar.

"We had already walked nearly one or two kilometres in the heat when we heard someone call out, 'Kids, come here. Are you going to Jantar Mantar?' We happily ran towards the auto," he wrote.

The passenger admitted he initially believed the driver would demand an inflated fare because of the extraordinary circumstances.

"Instead, he told us, 'No charge for today, a small contribution from my end.' Then he added that he had already helped 100 to 150 people since morning."

The man said he later tried to hand over Rs 200 to cover fuel expenses, but Yadav once again refused to accept any payment.

"Now I feel like I have a loan of humanity on my shoulders," he wrote.

The protest led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) is a satirical movement founded by Abhijeet Dipke, demanding accountability over the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak.

On Tuesday, the CJP announced that it would continue its agitation seeking the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, but ruled out another march to Parliament. Party chief Abhijeet Dipke said the decision followed clashes with Delhi Police that left several supporters injured, adding that the party did not want more young people to be hurt.