Union Minister Piyush Goyal urged the Opposition not to politicise the paper leak issue, appealing for a discussion. He cited PM Modi's announcement on setting up fast-track courts to ensure stringent punishment for those involved.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday urged the Opposition not to politicise the paper leak issue and appealed to it to participate in discussions on the matter, following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement on setting up fast-track courts for such cases.

Govt vows strict action, fast-track courts

Referring to the Prime Minister's remarks, Goyal said the government had made it clear that strict action would be taken against those responsible for paper leaks and that fast-track courts would be set up to ensure stringent punishment.

"Today, Honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji has made it clear that the strictest action will be taken against those guilty of such acts. Punishment will be given by setting up fast-track courts, and severe punishment will be meted out," Goyal said.

'Don't politicise, have a discussion'

He said the government would take further steps to safeguard the interests of students and urged the Congress and other Opposition parties not to politicise the issue.

"We request the Congress party and the opposition not to politicise the issue. Don't run away, have a discussion," the Union Minister said.

Goyal alleged that the Opposition was avoiding discussion and appealed to all parties to work together to resolve the issue through discussion.

He said discussions could help identify ways to strengthen the education system, prevent recurrence of such incidents and ensure stricter punishment for those involved in paper leaks.

"I hope that Rahul Gandhi and his opposition friends will care about the young men and women and that we will all work together for their future through discussion to pave the way forward," he said.

Reiterating his appeal, Goyal said, "I request once again: let the opposition discuss, not run away."

PM Modi's assurance on X

Earlier, Prime Minister Modi, in a post on X, said that nothing was more important than the welfare and future of the country's youth and announced the setting up of fast-track courts to ensure swift and stringent punishment for those involved in paper leaks.

"We have decided to set up fast-track courts to ensure swift and stringent punishment for those involved in paper leaks. Have directed the concerned authorities and officials to take all necessary steps in this regard. This continues our series of steps for safeguarding the interests of students," the Prime Minister said.

"Those who try to harm the future of our youth will not be spared," he added.

(ANI)