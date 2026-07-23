In a video that has gone viral on social media, the man says he travelled all the way from Australia to Delhi, spending nearly Rs 1 lakh on flight tickets solely to participate in the CJP's nationwide protest over the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak.

As the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) nationwide protest over the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak continues to draw students, parents and supporters, one participant has captured widespread attention. In a video that has gone viral on social media, the man says he travelled all the way from Australia to Delhi, spending nearly Rs 1 lakh on flight tickets solely to participate in the demonstration.

The clip, shared by content creator Sarthak Goswami on Instagram, was recorded during the CJP's 'Chalo Sansad' march in the national capital. Amid the massive crowd of protesters, the man tells Goswami that he flew from Australia exclusively to join the agitation. To support his claim, he briefly displays what appears to be his Australian identity card before explaining his reason for making the journey.

Clearly surprised, Goswami asks what motivated him to spend such a significant amount just to attend a protest.

"Brother, Rs 1 lakh ka ticket lekar aaya hoon yahan par sirf protest join karne ke liye (Brother, I spent nearly Rs 1 lakh on flight tickets just to join this protest)."

Goswami asks whether he had appeared for the NEET examination or any other competitive test.

The man reveals that he has no personal connection to NEET. A B.Tech graduate, he says he travelled because he believes the controversy is much larger than a single examination. He also criticises the government's handling of the protests, alleging that demonstrators have not been heard despite an ongoing hunger strike.

"Nahi sir, mera B.Tech tha. Mera NEET se koi matlab nahi hai. Sirf ye sarkar bahut zyada tanashahi kar rahi hai is time. Kuch nahi sun rahi hai. Atharah din se koi banda bhook hartal par baitha hua hai. Baat karne ko raazi nahi hain ye log (No sir, I completed a B.Tech. I have nothing to do with NEET. I feel the government is behaving in an authoritarian manner. It is not listening to anyone. A person has been on a hunger strike for 18 days, yet they are not even willing to hold a conversation)."

The demonstrations are part of a broader campaign spearheaded by the CJP, a satirical movement founded by Abhijeet Dipke, demanding accountability over the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak.

The campaign gained momentum after activist Sonam Wangchuk began an indefinite hunger strike on June 28, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the controversy. Since then, the movement has attracted students, professionals and supporters from across the country and, if the protester's claim is accurate, even from overseas.