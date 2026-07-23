Congress MP Pawan Khera questioned PM Modi's record on paper leaks over 12 years and demanded the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. He cited 152 leaks and 93 student suicides, calling the education system a failure.

Congress Targets PM, Demands Pradhan's Resignation

Congress MP Pawan Khera on Thursday targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his remarks on setting up fast-track courts to ensure stringent punishment for those involved in paper leaks, questioning what he did for the 12 years amid numerous paper leaks and student suicide cases.

Speaking to ANI, Khera emphasised that the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan is the only justice which should be served to the youth of the country. "What has he been doing for the last 12 years? There have been 152 leaks, 93 suicides of young boys and girls. We have demanded the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan. Nothing less than that will work. The youth in this country feels completely hopeless and rejected thanks to the failing education system of this country," he said.

PM Modi Vows Action with Fast-Track Courts

Earlier, Prime Minister Modi, in a post on X, said that nothing was more important than the welfare and future of the country's youth and announced the setting up of fast-track courts to ensure swift and stringent punishment for those involved in paper leaks. "We have decided to set up fast-track courts to ensure swift and stringent punishment for those involved in paper leaks. Have directed the concerned authorities and officials to take all necessary steps in this regard. This continues our series of steps for safeguarding the interests of students," the Prime Minister said.

"Those who try to harm the future of our youth will not be spared," he added. This was Prime Minister Modi's first reaction to the ongoing protests.

CJP Alleges 'Organised Mafia', Reiterates Demands

Earlier today, Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) representative Ashutosh Ranka stated that the PM is focusing on remedies after the damage is done, rather than addressing the root cause. Speaking to ANI, Ranka stressed that paper leaks will continue as long as corrupt and incompetent individuals remain in the system. He alleged that such individuals operate paper leaks like an "organised mafia," adding that the problem will not be resolved while Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan remains in office.

Ranka had also said that the protesters were ready for dialogue with the government but questioned why their time was being wasted when their demands were clear on July 20. "But if they want to talk, they can come. We wanted to talk two days ago. We have wasted our time there. If they want to talk, they can come. Why are they wasting our time? Our demands are clear. We want the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan," he said. (ANI)