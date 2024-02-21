Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Mumbai: 54 detonators found abandoned on Kalyan station's platform 1, probe underway

    More than 50 detonators in two boxes were found abandoned on a platform at Kalyan railway station in Thane district, a Government Railway Police official said. The official added the boxes were spotted by the GRP lying unattended on platform No. 1.

    Around 54 detonators were found outside platform number 1 of Kalyan railway station in Mumbai today (February 21). Railway police, local police, and bomb squad have reached the spot. As per reports, this is an electronic detonator that is used to break mountains.

    The police are investigating if it was purposefully placed or whether it was forgotten, as to how it came to the train station. They are examining security camera video close to the Kalyan train station.  The investigation into this matter is underway.

    More than 50 detonators in two boxes were found abandoned on a platform at Kalyan railway station in Thane district, a Government Railway Police (GRP) official said. According to the official, the GRP discovered the boxes left unattended on platform No. 1 of the typically busy station on the Central Railway (CR) route. Personnel from the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) and a dog squad were dispatched to the location.

    After seizing the boxes, the BDDS team discovered up to 54 detonators—devices that hold tiny amounts of explosives—within them, he claimed. The officer stated that although no case has been filed in relation to the seizure, the Kalyan GRP has started an investigation. Senior police officials, including Thane city cops, visited the spot where the detonators were found.

    In Thane district, detonators are typically utilized for quarry blasting activities as well as for illicit lake fishing.  Detonators are used to send shock-waves through the water, stunning or killing fish which are then collected. Kalyan railway station on Mumbai city's outskirts serves commuters of both long-distance as well as suburban trains and is usually very crowded.

