    'BJP seats can be lowered', says SP chief Akhilesh Yadav on UP Election result

    Lucknow, First Published Mar 11, 2022, 11:32 AM IST

    Post the spectacular win of the Bharatiya Janata Party in four out of five states, notably in Uttar Pradesh, the key challenger Samajwadi Party head Akhilesh Yadav expressed gratitude towards the voters for their support and also highlighted that they had proved that the BJP's count could be lowered. 

    Yadav tweeted on Friday morning and said that he was grateful to the state's voters for a two-and-a-half fold gain in their (SP) seats and a one-and-a-half fold increase in their vote share. 

    In his first public reaction post, the UP results were out; the SP head said they have proved the BJP's seat count can be lowered. This decrease would continue. He added more than half of the falsehoods had been wiped out, and the rest will follow. The struggle in the public interest would continue, he further said. 

     

    The BJP, along with its allies, won a total of 273 out of 403 seats in the state. This reported a drop of 49 seats from the party's tally in the 2017 elections when it unseated the Samajwadi Party government. 

    The Samajwadi Party won 111 seats individually, and the alliance led by it posted a victory in 125 constituencies. An increase of 73 seats from its show in the 2017 election. This is also recorded as the Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi party's best performance ever. 

    The runner-up to the high voltage election saw Yadav travel across the length and breadth of the country's largest states to reach out to its voters. For 2022, Yadav has not allied with Congress, as in the 2017 election, or with Bahujan Samaj Party, led by Mayawati as in the 2019 election. 

    Post the results, the Samajwadi leader consolidated a major chunk of anti-BJP votes; however, they failed to come anywhere close to the BJP's massive mandate. 

    In terms of vote share, the Samajwadi Party received 32 per cent of the vote to the BJP's 41 per cent. 

